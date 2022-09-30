Wawa Shares Commitment to Aid Hurricane Ian Recovery in Florida with $500,000 Contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund and Free Coffee and Fountain Beverages for Emergency Responders

/EIN News/ -- WAWA, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a longtime member of the Florida community, Wawa believes strongly in the importance of giving back and providing support for our Florida friends and neighbors during times of need. Following the impact of Hurricane Ian, Wawa has reinforced its commitment to the state of Florida with support to aid in storm recovery efforts. These include:



$500,000 Contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund – The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to Florida communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. As a proud member of the Florida community, Wawa has made a $500,000 donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to help aid in recovery efforts. Those interested in contributing can visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.





The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to Florida communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. As a proud member of the Florida community, Wawa has made a $500,000 donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to help aid in recovery efforts. Those interested in contributing can visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. Free Coffee and Fountain Beverages for First Responders in Florida – Wawa stores in Florida are providing free coffee and fountain beverages to all first responders in Florida, including police, fire, EMT and the National Guard for all they are doing to support and serve our communities during Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts.



“As a member of the Florida community for more than a decade, we believe Wawa has a responsibility to give back and provide much-needed support for our Florida friends and neighbors during times of need,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO. “While recovery efforts continue, Wawa will do everything in our power to help our community and remain stocked with essential food and fuel during these challenging times. We thank our heroic first responders and friendly neighbors doing their part to support our communities and get us back and running again.”

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Wawa is also providing a detailed and regularly updated list of its Florida store status, including information on the store’s opening status and its fuel supply. The list can be found at https://www.wawa.com/alerts/hurricane-alert and will be continuously updated every day until all stores are fully reopened.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #23 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2021 and #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @wawa.