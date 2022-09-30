Submit Release
Adventure Vision Hosts Free Eye Exam Day for Von’s Vision in Correlation With Grand Opening Celebration

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This weekend, the team at Adventure Vision will be celebrating their grand opening in Commerce City with a day of free vision care for kids in need in partnership with Von’s Vision, the charity founded by Denver Broncos football legend and current Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller.

Approximately 70 children will receive no-cost vision screenings and eye exams from optometrists, technicians and other volunteers from Adventure Vision. As participants receive their screenings and exams, those with visual impairments will be able to select a new pair of glasses, with frames provided by Etnia Barcelona and prescription lenses made by Adventure Vision at no cost to families.

Our mission is to provide high-quality, compassionate care to communities that lack access to healthcare. Hosting an event where we can give back to the community is the perfect way to celebrate this new office,” says Dr. Laurie Thompson, Optometrist at Adventure Vision. “Working with Von’s Vision is a great partnership for us. Von makes wearing glasses cool and helps ease some of the nervousness kids might feel about wearing glasses. And, our partnership brings much-needed attention to the importance of regular eye exams for kids.

The two organizations worked with local community partners that serve children to identify economically disadvantaged children who are in need of eye exams.

Adventure Vision will start the day with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Commerce City Chamber of Commerce and local community leaders and then open to families that have scheduled appointments for the day.

WHEN: Saturday, October 1, 2022
8:45 a.m. Ribbon Cutting with the Commerce City Chamber of Commerce
9:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. Eye exams by appointment.

WHERE: Adventure Dental and Vision, Commerce City
6075 Parkway Dr., Suite #160
Commerce City, CO 80022
(Next to King Soopers)

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics
Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at www.kidsdentalvisioncare.com.
https://www.facebook.com/adventurecommercecity
Instagram: @AdventureDentalOfficial

About Von’s Vision
Founded in 2013, by two-time Super Bowl world champion, Denver Broncos football legend, and current Buffalo Bills defensive end, Von Miller, the mission of Von’s Vision is to provide low-income Denver children with the eye care and corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life. For more information, please visit vonmiller.org.
Facebook: facebook.com/VonsVisionFoundation 
Twitter: twitter.com/vonsvision58 
Instagram: instagram.com/vonsvision58 

MEDIA CONTACT: Janelle Shumaker
jshumaker@herodvo.com 
719-287-0396 (c)


Primary Logo

