Eversource Wins 2022 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies
The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies announced today that Eversource has received one of the Association’s prestigious 2022 Achievement Awards.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Eversource has received one of the Association’s prestigious 2022 Achievement Awards.
The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.
Eversource is recognized for its Innovative Energy Storage Microgrid project which significantly improved reliability for customers on the weather-prone outer Cape Cod region of Massachusetts.
Faced with the need to provide a back-up supply solution to the area, the traditional solution would have been to build an additional 13-mile distribution line from Wellfleet to Provincetown. This would have required construction through a substantial portion of the Cape Cod National Seashore with potential environmental impacts and significant cost for customers. As an alternative, Eversource chose to construct a 24.9 MW / 38 MWh lithium-ion battery system as the sole source of supply for a microgrid back to the Wellfleet substation. The microgrid was specially designed to size the microgrid island to maximize reliability benefit to customers based on damage location. When not required for reliability purposes, the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) can be used for peak shaving and local voltage support.
“AEIC proudly supports and honors Eversource’s innovative solution to address power delivery, reliability, customer service and environmental considerations through this project,” said Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC. “The Eversource team faced unprecedented complexity in conceiving, designing, and deploying this microgrid and delivered a unique solution that can serve as a model for future projects of this kind.”
Eversource overcame challenges related to technology, design, and testing by collaborating across disciplines and leveraging diverse skill sets with a problem-solving culture focused on continuous learning over the course of the four-year project. This ground-breaking project is expected to improve reliability for approximately 11,000 customers with automatic restoration of customers in less than one minute.
“It is an honor to be recognized for our work on the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System and I am extremely proud of my Eversource colleagues who worked collaboratively to make this innovative solution a reality,” said Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan. “This battery directly benefits our customers by providing backup power and it helps deliver the benefits of the sustainable energy future we continue to build for our customers.”
Eversource will be presented with the award on Thursday, October 6th at the 2022 AEIC Annual Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona. To see a full list of 2022 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit
About AEIC
AEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to respond to challenges, accelerate change, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of all members, the industry at large, and consumers.
Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
