MDC offers free class for making paracord survival bracelets Oct. 15 at Warsaw

Body

Warsaw, Mo. – Paracord bracelets are colorful and useful, sometimes in critical ways. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will teach how to make paracord bracelets with a free class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw.

“Paracord bracelets are made to be taken apart easily in outdoor survival situations,” said Kara Entrop, MDC community education assistant. “They have a ton of uses for those out camping, hunting, or enjoying the outdoors. You never know when it might come in handy because things don’t always go the way we plan.”

Paracord can help tie down a tent or a tarp for an improvised shelter. In first aid emergencies the paracord can be used to make a sling, splint, stretcher, or tourniquet. In survival situations, the inner yarns can be used for fishing line or as tinder for starting fires. The cord can be used to make a bow drill to start fires, or to make snares to catch small game.

All materials will be provided. The class is for participants ages 10 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pi.