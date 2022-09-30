Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,985 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free class for making paracord survival bracelets Oct. 15 at Warsaw

Body

Warsaw, Mo. – Paracord bracelets are colorful and useful, sometimes in critical ways. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will teach how to make paracord bracelets with a free class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw.

“Paracord bracelets are made to be taken apart easily in outdoor survival situations,” said Kara Entrop, MDC community education assistant. “They have a ton of uses for those out camping, hunting, or enjoying the outdoors.  You never know when it might come in handy because things don’t always go the way we plan.”

Paracord can help tie down a tent or a tarp for an improvised shelter. In first aid emergencies the paracord can be used to make a sling, splint, stretcher, or tourniquet. In survival situations, the inner yarns can be used for fishing line or as tinder for starting fires. The cord can be used to make a bow drill to start fires, or to make snares to catch small game.

All materials will be provided. The class is for participants ages 10 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pi.

You just read:

MDC offers free class for making paracord survival bracelets Oct. 15 at Warsaw

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.