MDC invites youth to firearm safety event Oct. 15 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites youth ages 6-10 to a firearms safety event on Oct. 15 at Runge Nature Center. Participants will learn wildlife identification, different wildlife habits and habitats, firearm safety practices, and much more.

This event runs from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Please note that this event is not a hunter education course.

To register for this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qc. All participants must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the event. For any questions, email the instructor at becky.matney@mdc.mo.gov.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.