Tina Dietz Becomes Newest Partner with The Podcast Connector

Tina Dietz is the Founder and CEO of Twin Flames Studios, Audiobook Publishing

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tina Dietz is the founder of Twin Flames Studios, a full-service, award-winning audio production agency creating strategic, branded audio content, such as audiobooks, for established experts and successful service-based companies.

Audiobook revenue grew 25% in 2021 to $1.6 billion, which marks the tenth straight year of double-digit growth, according to the Audio Publishers Association’s Sales Survey conducted by InterQ, when it comes time for an expert or executive to branch out into audiobook production and publishing for their book, Tina’s company is the premier resource for the job. She has worked with business leaders in 8+ countries and 20+ industries such as J&J, UGG Boots, NovoNordisk, and Aetna with her multi-faceted, comprehensive services which include vocal leadership and audiobook publishing. Tina is adept at leveraging branded content in audiobooks to help her clients reach their next objective. She is proud to offer custom strategies for each of her individual clients.

Specializing exclusively in non-fiction titles, Tina and her team identify the unique needs of each client and create a strategic plan for success. It’s through a deep dedication to a collaborative partnership that leads to the success of her clients, and that has resulted in Twin Flames Studios becoming the first choice for thought leaders and successful service-based companies when they seek out a strategic audiobook partner. When it’s time to grow your business with your voice and stand out from the crowd with your unique voice of leadership, Tina and her team are ready to help with powerful audio publishing solutions.



Entrepreneurs tend to spin their wheels trying to find ways to market their business and get more visibility, but this is a time and money-consuming task. While podcast outreach and pitching can be done independently, The Podcast Connector takes all of the hassles by connecting their clients to the right podcasts in their preferred partner listing.



The Podcast Connector looks forward to collaborating with Tina Dietz and Twin Flames Studios, as well as the clients who join forces with us to launch their ideas out into the world. More information can be found at our website.

