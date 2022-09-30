The Creators of Spartan Race Host Fitness Event “DEKA STRONG” at Slash Fitness in Delray Beach on Sat, Oct. 1, 2022
Fitness Competition Brings Together Local Fitness Enthusiasts to Test, Compete and Celebrate their FitnessDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEKAFIT, a premium, functional fitness program, by the creators of Spartan, is returning to South Florida to once again host a fitness event at Slash Fitness in Delray Beach. Dubbed, DEKA STRONG, the indoor competition features 10 functional training zones with zero running. Participants will compete to earn their DEKA STRONG Mark and start training for DEKA FIT 2022.
The DEKA STRONG competition is open to all local fitness enthusiasts. Registration is required.
DEKAFIT will put your body and mind through a series of challenges that will test all muscle groups, functional movement patterns, and the aerobic engine. With DEKA Zones ranging from Squats, Rowing, Med Ball Sit-Up Throws, Box Jumps or Step Ups, Farmer’s Carry, Ski Erg, Tank Sled Push/Pull, Air Bike, Dead Ball Wall-Overs, and Burpees, your training will have you prepared for any challenges that could be bold enough to take you to another level.
WHEN: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
WHERE: Slash Fitness, 290 SE 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483
WHO: Fitness enthusiasts; Slash Fitness co-owner Joe Ardagna; Slash Fitness trainers; and DEKAFIT trainers.
DETAILS: Trainers to lead participants through workout – one person at a time – and clean all surfaces in between. Average time for each DEKAFIT STRONG run-through is 15-30 minutes. Restricted access. Social distancing may be required.
REGISTRATION: Registration is required here. Cost per person is $39.
Contact Slash Fitness with questions: 561-865-5716 or www.SlashFitPro.com.
About Slash Fitness
Slash Fitness is a state-of-the-art personalized indoor training facility located in East Delray Beach, Florida. Offering personal and group training, Slash Fitness is ideal for men and women of all ages and fitness levels. During Slash Fitness group classes, the coach puts participants through a 45-minute workout consisting of cardio, as well as endurance, strength and functional fitness components. Since opening its doors seven years ago, Slash Fitness has focused on building a positive, healthy and inclusive community – making it one of the premier fitness facilities in South Florida. Learn more at https://slashfitpro.com/.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
4103004102 ext.
