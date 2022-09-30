Glamping Market Present Scenario on Growth Analysis Along with Key Industry Players and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Glamping Market 2021-2031

According to a new report, The global glamping market is segmented into accommodation, application, age group, size, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Leisure holidays and vacations that can offer them peace and satisfaction. Thus this factors are expected to boost the glamping market in forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Glamping Market” The glamping market was valued at $2.68 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.11 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The glamping market size was valued at $2,679.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $7,113.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17234

Glamping is available in various accommodations such as, camping pods and cabins, yurts, tents, treehouses, boats and floating homes, and airstream caravan, all these accommodations are different and provide travelers with a unique and luxurious camping experience. The hectic lifestyle surges the demand for glamping, a surge in the number of concerts and large-scale music festivals organized every other week in various regions of the world is anticipated to be one of the most influential aspects driving the market. Moreover, vacationers today seek for outdoor activities that are elegant, close to nature, and memorable

The global glamping market is segmented into accommodation, application, age group, size, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of accommodation, the market is classified into camping pods and cabins, yurts, tents, treehouses, and others. Among these, the camping pods and cabins segment occupied the major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the camping pods and cabins segment is attributed to its advance features like safety, the availability of amnesties, and lockable doors and windows.

By application, the market is segregated into family travel, and enterprise travel. The family traveler segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in trend of outing with family. Moreover, rise in urbanization and nuclear family is expected to further drive the Glamping Market Trends.

By size, the market is segregated into 2-Person, 4-Person, Others. The 4- person segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in trend of group travels in the glamping market. The other size is estimated to perform good in the forecast period.

Depending on age group, the market is bifurcated into 18-32 years, 33-50 years, 51-65 years, above 65 years. Among these, the age group of 18-32 occupied the major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in preference for adventure and traveling in this age group as compared to others. Depending on the end consumer the segment is bifurcated into consumers, and events. The consumer is the major shareholder in end user segment owing to preference of travelers seek for outdoor activities that are elegant, close to nature.

As per distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channel, and others. The specialty stores channel segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17234

Region wise, North America dominated the market with largest share during the Glamping Market Forecast period. Glamping market and their different accommodations are the mostly enjoyed in North America, especially in U.S. and Canada. The growing preference for comfortable and luxurious traveling as well as increase in Glamping Market Demand for nature adventures are driving the growth of the glamping market in North America. In 2021, North America accounted for 42.3% in the global Glamping Market Share, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The major players analyzed for global glamping industry are Hilleberg Ab., Johnson Outdoors Inc., The North Face Inc., AMG GROUP, Newell Brands Inc., Oase Outdoors, The Coleman Company, Simex Outdoor International, Kampa, Exxel Outdoors, Bushtec Safari (South Africa), Sawday’s Canopy & Stars Ltd. (UK), Huttopia (France), Wigwam Holidays Ltd (UK), Arena Campsites (Europe).

Reasons to Buy This Glamping Market Report:

○ Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

○ Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

○ Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

○ To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

○ Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

○ To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

Related Reports:

○ Camping Tent Market is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2031

○ Tarpaulin Market by Manufacturer, Region, Type and Application Forecast to 2020-2027

○ Travel Duffle Bags Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2020-2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-duffle-bags-market-A07941

○ Ecotourism Market size is expected to reach $333.8 billion by 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/eco-tourism-market-A06364

○ Wellness Tourism Market is projected to reach $1,592.6 billion by 2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wellness-tourism-market



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research