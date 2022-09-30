Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,067 in the last 365 days.

Washington, D.C. Update-Manufactured Housing Issues–DOE Energy Attack, HUD Move on DOE Standards, Financing, White Paper

Washington, D.C. Updates on Manufactured Housing Issues Including – DOE Energy Assault, HUD Moving on DOE Standards, MH Financing, MH White Paper and More

Washington, D.C. Updates on Manufactured Housing Issues Including – DOE Energy Assault, HUD Moving on DOE Standards, MH Financing, MH White Paper and More

Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform logo with MHARR tag line: Preserving "The American Dream Of Home Ownership Through Regulatory Reform."

Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform logo with MHARR tag line: Preserving "The American Dream Of Home Ownership Through Regulatory Reform."

The MHARR-Washington Update is available for republication by others at no cost without further permission and with proper attribution and link to MHARR.

The MHARR-Washington Update is available for republication by others at no cost without further permission and with proper attribution and link to MHARR.

Higher HUD Code Manufactured Housing Production reported in September for July 2022 data. Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform. MHARR monthly data is available for free reprint with proper credit and link to MHARR.

Higher HUD Code Manufactured Housing Production reported in September for July 2022 data. Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform. MHARR monthly data is available for free reprint with proper credit and link to MHARR.

MHARR is Protecting The American Dream of Home Ownership. MHARR Brings Consumers, Industry Professionals, Public Officials and Media Common Sense Solutions Others May Miss.

MHARR is Protecting The American Dream of Home Ownership. MHARR Brings Consumers, Industry Professionals, Public Officials and Media Common Sense Solutions Others May Miss.

Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) provides updates 6 hot topics in manufactured home industry impacting affordable housing crisis.

MHARR White Paper sets the direction as to how the industry’s post-production sector can fully...implement...outstanding laws and programs that Congress... provided for consumers of affordable housing”
— Mark Weiss, J.D., President and CEO of MHARR.
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) is the only Washington, D.C. based trade organization that has served the independent producers of HUD Code manufactured homes since it began in 1985. MHARR’s tag line frames the release that follows, “Preserving The American Dream Of Home Ownership Through Regulatory Reform." When this news release is viewed through that lens MHARR’s efforts at keeping modern manufactured homes affordable and making it more accessible for potentially millions of Americans comes to light. This MHARR Washington Update was published on their website on 9.28.2022.

REPORT AND ANALYSIS

IN THIS REPORT: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022

• DOE “ENERGY” ASSAULT ON MH COMES TO A HEAD
• HUD ALREADY MOVING ON ENERGY STANDARDS
• MHARR COMMENTS ON LATEST HUD PROPOSED STANDARDS
• MHARR CALLS FOR END TO GINNIE MAE “10-10” RULE
• MHARR WARNS FHFA ON DTS CHARADE
MHARR WHITE PAPER VALIDATED YET AGAIN

More specifically for those bullets are as follows.

• DOE “ENERGY” ASSAULT ON MH COMES TO A HEAD

"The fifteen-year battle over U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) “energy conservation” standards for HUD Code manufactured homes has reached a decisive point..." said MHARR and if not properly dealt with "the manufactured housing industry and consumers already facing an extreme and growing shortage of affordable housing."

• HUD ALREADY MOVING ON ENERGY STANDARDS

MHARR's more detailed report, linked on the MHARR site here, explains that "The urgent need for decisive and effective industry legal action"... on the "DOE “energy” standards was further underscored on September 21, 2022, when HUD published notice of two impending Manufactured Housing Consensus Committee (MHCC) meetings."


• MHARR COMMENTS ON LATEST HUD PROPOSED STANDARDS

In written comments recently filed with HUD, MHARR has, once again," explained in details their stance on "the adoption of a proposed “voluntary” or conditional fire sprinkler standard for manufactured homes. " MHARR noted that the current HUD standards "already provide reasonable “fire safety” for manufactured housing occupants, as required by federal law. " Citing third-party research, MHARR said: "According to a July 2011 National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) report entitled “Manufactured Home Fires” and an October 14, 2011 update to that report, the fire safety of manufactured homes constructed in accordance with the existing HUD fire safety standards, is equal to or better than that of other type of one or two-family residential dwellings." As in the above and below bulleted topics, MHARR's full briefing contains more facts and insightful details.


• MHARR CALLS FOR END TO GINNIE MAE “10-10” RULE

Per MHARR more detailed Washington Update brief, "This policy, which is not mandated, required, or even suggested by any law, regulation, or other binding authority, has effectively excluded from the FHA Title I program...[from less than 5] "out of the 2,300 or more manufactured housing lenders recognized by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Citing Ginnie Mae, MHARR said the status quo has "destroyed the Title I program. Indeed, as Ginnie Mae’s own data demonstrates, the Title I program, in 2009, accounted for 2,544 manufactured home loan originations, or more than 5% of the total manufactured housing consumer loan market. By contrast, in 2021, the last year for which such data is available, the entire Title I program saw just 3 total loan originations, accounting for .002% of the market." Restated, MHARR fact-laced update on this topic explains how more consumers could obtain lower cost financing by making the changes that MHARR advocates.


• MHARR WARNS FHFA ON DTS CHARADE

MHARR's update explains that manufactured: "homes financed with personal property or “chattel” – based loans...according to U.S. Census Bureau data, constitute nearly 80% of the total manufactured housing consumer finance market..." MHARR's policy advocacy would - as in the Ginnie Mae/FHA Title I discussion - result in more manufactured home prospects being able to buy homes and at lower interest rates.


• MHARR WHITE PAPER VALIDATED YET AGAIN

The "...MHARR White Paper, published July 26, 2022, continues to be validated and confirmed by recent developments affecting the HUD Code manufactured housing industry. That research paper exposed and analyzed a decades-long pattern of public relations exploitation..." says their update. That White Paper on manufactured housing is linked below.

https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/mharr-white-paper-exposes-public-relations-exploitation-notwithstanding-continuing-industry-failures/

OTHER Recent MHARR Manufactured Housing Facts and Issues Briefs Published on the MHARR Website:

https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/higher-hud-code-manufactured-housing-production-in-july-2022/

Note that MHARR maintains the some 5 years of manufactured housing industry production and shipment data available free to the public, researhers, and advocates and public officials at this link below.

https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/category/manufactured-home-shipments/

Other Timely Topics from MHARR:

https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/august-2022-mharr-issues-and-perspectives-why-the-doe-energy-rule-should-be-doa/

https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/ginnie-mae-seeks-input-on-fha-title-i-manufactured-housing-program-and-egregious-10-10-rule/

https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/hud-publishes-proposed-new-standards-including-major-victory-for-the-mh-industry-and-consumers/

About MHARR:

MHARR is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.

The MHARR Washington Update is available for re-publication in whole or in part without further permission and with proper attribution and link to MHARR.





Mark Weiss, J.D.
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
+18632134090 ext.
email us here

You just read:

Washington, D.C. Update-Manufactured Housing Issues–DOE Energy Attack, HUD Move on DOE Standards, Financing, White Paper

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.