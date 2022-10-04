Locallogy Receives Affinity Partner of The Year Award from Bath and Kitchen Buying Group
Locally owned company receives top honor from national buying group for kitchen and bath professionals - read all about it!COLUMBUS, OHIO, US, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locallogy, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for local businesses, has been named the Affinity Partner of the Year by Bath and Kitchen Buying Group (BKBG), the trusted growth partner for kitchen and bath showrooms, design-build organizations and industry partners. This award recognizes Locallogy's commitment to providing BKBG members with innovative digital marketing solutions that drive leads and grow their businesses.
"We are honored to be recognized as the Affinity Partner of the Year by Bath and Kitchen Buying Group," said Clive Clifford, CEO of Locallogy. "Our team is dedicated to delivering world-class digital marketing solutions that help BKBG members achieve their business goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership and helping them grow their businesses in the years to come."
Since becoming an affiliate member in 2016, Locallogy has partnered with BKBG to deliver powerful digital marketing solutions that have helped its members generate more leads, increase website traffic, and boost online conversions. These solutions include a comprehensive suite of:
Local SEO
Paid search
Social media
Website design and development services
Lead generation tools
In addition to providing these services directly to BKBG members, Locallogy also provides education and training on how best to leverage digital marketing to drive results. This award confirms that Locallogy is one of the top providers of digital marketing services for local businesses.
Kitchen and bath remodeling businesses have become such a strong niche that Locallogy has even gone as far as to create a separate website just for kitchen and bath remodeling companies.
“BKBG is thrilled to unanimously name Locallogy as Affinity Vendor Partner of the Year. This company continues to expand the envelope, developing new services that help grow BKBG Shareholder businesses. Recently, Locallogy was part of the BKBG 2022 annual shareholder conference where their exhibitor booth was constantly busy with potential member opportunities. Locallogy has been a true partner to BKBG and its Shareholders, making contributions to the Buzz, referring new Shareholders, and taking BKBG exclusive program offerings to the next level.” --Sheri Gold, BKBG Executive Director, CKD, ASID IP, CLIPP
For more information about how Locallogy can help your business achieve success online, visit https://www.locallogy.com/. Or contact Bryan Sirak at bryan@locallogy.com or 614-860-2647.
