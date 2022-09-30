Dedication to STEM Education Bags Rock Star Recognition for CompuChild Franchisee

STEM Education Franchise CompuChild's Franchisee Recognized as a 2022 Franchise Rock Star by Franchise Business Review

DUBLIN, CALIF. (PRWEB) September 30, 2022

CompuChild's North Fulton franchisee Ms. Erin Ramlackhan was recognized by franchise research firm, Franchise Business Review, as one of 2022's Franchise Rock Stars. Ms. Ramlackhan was selected from over 30,000 franchisees, representing more than 300 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Initial nominations for this competitive award were made by various franchise brand leaderships who were looking for franchisees who set positive examples when it came to contributing to their community, business acumen, leadership, and professional success.

"There are thousands of inspiring franchise owners who are living their dreams of business ownership every day. Not only that, many of them exemplify a real commitment to being leaders, mentors, and brand ambassadors in their communities," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "Each year it gets harder and harder to narrow down the list, but the franchisees recognized this year truly stand out as exceptional examples of achieving success within the franchise model. We are thrilled to recognize these individuals as Franchise Rock Stars."

CompuChild's North Fulton, Georgia franchisee Ms. Ramlackhan's in-person children's education business was hit hard with COVID restrictions and lockdowns. Erin's story is about how she overcame this adverse business environment with an elegant mix of entrepreneurial STEM education and photography. Along with being a CompuChild franchisee, Erin has been a gifted wedding and portrait photographer. At the beginning of the pandemic, gathering in large groups was not allowed and many of her scheduled wedding photography contracts were cancelled or postponed. As a result, Erin started focusing more on photographing children and families. Her experience in working with children through CompuChild allowed her to connect with children naturally during portrait sessions. Erin observed that children were very interested in the camera. She started to nurture their interest and started to show them how to take a few shots on their own. This generated lots of curiosity among kids and they started to get very engaged in understanding how photography worked. Erin saw this as an opportunity to teach multiple topics ranging from the basics of science such as light and physics to the subtleties of art and communication through photography and digital art. These hands-on classes became so interesting and popular that both her businesses benefited synergistically from each other. She went from a position of suffering from the effects of COVID to leveraging the interesting interplay between the two skills she had.

Talking about Ms. Ramlackhan's success story, the President of CompuChild stated, "As a franchisee of the entrepreneurship focused children's education franchise, the story of Erin Ramlackhan is highly inspirational. Erin was able to merge her passion for children's education with her love of photography to come up with an amazing business model during COVID. This interesting merger of two skills helped her thrive through the extremely tough business environment for in-person children's education. The CompuChild franchisor business is now working with Erin to create a curricula for offering digital art classes that will help ignite the entrepreneurial drive in children. CompuChild has won several awards and honors over its 20-year history of franchising but Erin's entrepreneurial endeavor is uniquely befitting to an after school franchise business that is focused on teaching entrepreneurship to children."

Erin began her entrepreneurial journey in 2016 as a CompuChild franchisee. She enjoys working with preschool and elementary school children to teach them robotics, coding, fundamentals of machines, and digital art. Acknowledging her outstanding achievement, Erin mentioned, "A unique feature of the CompuChild franchise is that beyond the plethora of diverse curricula provided by the franchisor, franchisees are welcome to create and teach their own innovative curricula, if they so desire. I chose CompuChild over other children's education franchises since this unique feature provided a great outlet for my creativity. Most other franchises are quite rigid in terms of what a franchisee could teach. I would not have been able to adapt to the tough business environment during COVID if CompuChild did not embrace innovative ideas from its franchisees." As an encouraging and involved educator, Erin feels that "witnessing children's joy and enthusiasm for learning is truly rewarding."

