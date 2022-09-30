16 Sagora Senior Living Communities Recognized by US News & World Report

Sixteen Sagora Senior Living communities were recognized among the nation's best Senior Living communities by US News & World Report.

Each community was selected based on survey responses from residents and family members, who were asked to rate their experience and each community based upon several factors, including the kindness of team members and the quality of social activities and culinary programs. More than 3,000 communities from across the United States were nominated.

"We are thrilled that our communities have been recognized for their commitment to residents and their families," Sagora Senior Living President Bryan McCaleb said. "It shows how our Resident First philosophy and commitment to our residents enriches lives and drives positivity and friendship each day."

The 16 communities included Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities from three different states. They are listed below:

Aberdeen Heights Assisted Living of Tulsa, Oklahoma

Adante Independent Living of San Antonio, Texas

Briarview Senior Living of Carrollton, Texas

Bristol Park at Cleburne Assisted Living & Memory Care of Cleburne, Texas

Bristol Park at Conroe Memory Care of Conroe, Texas

Bristol Park at Cypress Assisted Living & Memory Care of Cypress, Texas

Bristol Park at Eagle Mountain Assisted Living & Memory Care of Fort Worth, Texas

Ellery Arbor Memory Care of Colleyville, Texas

Heritage Place Independent Living of Burleson, Texas

Lakestone Terrace Senior Living of Granbury, Texas

Rio Terra Senior Living of New Braunfels, Texas

The Brennity at Daphne Senior Living of Daphne, Alabama

The Brennity at Fairhope Senior Living of Fairhope, Alabama

The Viera Senior Living of Corpus Christi, Texas

University Place Independent Living of Abilene, Texas

Waterview the Cove Assisted Living & Memory Care of Granbury, Texas

Sagora Senior Living is among the nation's Top-50 senior housing providers and is built upon a Resident First philosophy. The company operates more than 55 senior living communities with Cottages, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care living options. Sagora Senior Living's communities span 11 states: Texas, California, Oklahoma, Illinois, New York, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, North Dakota, Alabama and Mississippi. For additional information, please visit Sagora.com.

