MEDIA ADVISORY: Toronto & York Region Labour Council and United Steelworkers to Rally at Monte McNaughton's Office to Support TSSA Safety Inspectors this Monday

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto & York Region Labour Council and United Steelworkers will be holding a major rally outside Monte McNaughton's office at the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development in Toronto on Monday, October 3, 2022 in solidarity with striking safety inspectors.



For over 70 days, OPSEU Local 546 has been on strike, demanding the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) negotiate a fair first collective agreement.

The TSSA will not return to the bargaining table, so pressure is on the Ford government to take action since the TSSA was their creation. While the Ford government drags its feet, workers are making their voices heard: We will not stop until we bargain an agreement that protects and respects workers! On Monday, we will take our message directly to the Minister of Labour.

OPSEU Local 546 members are fighting for improved accountability for public safety standards and practices, wages and benefits that are consistent with industry standards, equal pay for female workers, measures to address understaffing issues and improve retention and recruitment, and a stronger voice in their workplace.

Date: Monday, October 3, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: Outside Monte McNaughton's Office

400 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M7A 1T7

Speakers Include:

Andria Babbington, President, Toronto and York Region Labour Council

Carolyn Egan, President, Steelworkers Toronto Area Council

JP Hornick, President, OPSEU

Striking TSSA Workers, OPSEU/SEFPO Local 546

Jamie West, MPP, Opposition Labour Critic

Chris Ramsaroop, Justice for Migrant Workers

For more information, please contact:

Susan McMurray

Executive Assistant

Toronto York Region Labour Council

smcmurray@labourcouncil.ca l 416-882-2247

Cope 343