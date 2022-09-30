ServiTech Announces Chief Operating Officer and New Iowa Territory Leader

Rob Swieter Will Manage Operations for National Ag Consulting and Lab Services Company, Derek Kleve to Lead Iowa Territory

ServiTech is announcing new members of its leadership team.

Rob Swieter has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the nation's largest agriculture consulting and lab services company. In this position Swieter will lead the ServiTech team's day to day operations and administrative functions.

Swieter comes from a diverse career background and joined ServiTech as the Iowa Territory Leader in 2021. Swieter has served in the Air National Guard since 2005 first as a Computer Systems Operations Specialist and now as an Aircraft Metals Technology Specialist. Swieter graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy, and gained industry experience with ag retail cooperatives in Minnesota and Wisconsin as a Sales Agronomist. Swieter then worked for Farmers Edge in Iowa as a Senior Precision Agronomist and later worked for FluroSat, now RegrowAg, as a Digital Agronomist.

Swieter said he was drawn to work for ServiTech as its Iowa Territory Leader because of the people, culture and the company's excellent reputation within the ag industry. Swieter plans to leverage his experience in information technology, business development and agronomy to ensure ServiTech builds on its success, executes its strategic plan and drives operational improvements across the company.

"I believe that ServiTech is, and will continue to be, the leading independent crop consulting and laboratory testing company in the United States, and that we will continue to positively influence agriculture in meaningful ways that will be felt on the local, state and regional levels," Swieter said.

ServiTech also announces Derek Kleve as its new Territory Leader in Iowa. Kleve began working for ServiTech in 2011 as a Technical Support Agronomist, pulling soil samples for retailers and scouting seed corn under another agronomist. Kleve became a Senior Crop Specialist six years later and spent time training and supporting the territory agronomists and will now manage the Iowa division for ServiTech.

Kleve's vision for the territory lead role in Iowa is to continue to develop ServiTech agronomists as knowledgeable, reliable professionals who can help customers make critical decisions for their operations.

"I am very excited for this opportunity to lead our team by an example of hard work and dedication," Kleve said. "We have the right people in place to continue servicing our existing customers with timely, expert service they have come to value, while building new relationships to expand our service footprint."

ServiTech offers crop consulting, field intelligence and lab services for growers across the Midwest and High Plains of the United States. The company's team of internal agronomists and lab service experts consult with growers who seek information to reach high yields with data-driven knowledge and targeted insights and develop efficient feed and hay controls for profitable livestock management. ServiTech works to connect every stage of growth in production agriculture from ag technology to field services and waste management to quality lab work.

About ServiTech, Inc.

ServiTech, Inc. is the nation's largest independent crop consulting firm and agricultural laboratory. Started in 1975, ServiTech relies on the most current technologies, research and science to make productive and profitable recommendations for thousands of growers on millions of acres in North America. In 2020, ServiTech celebrated its 45th anniversary. For more information, please visit: www.servitech.com.

