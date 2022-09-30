Submit Release
Change in number of shares and votes in AAK AB (publ.)

MALMO, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-term incentive program for employees ("Warrants Program series 2017/2022:2") implemented at the annual general meeting on May 17, 2017, has resulted in the number of shares and votes in the company having increased during September 2022 by 1,008,696 shares and votes, through conversion of subscription warrants into new shares in the company.

As of September 30, 2022, there are in total 259,559,202 shares and votes in the company.

This is information that AAK AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 4:30 p.m. CET on September 30, 2022.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

