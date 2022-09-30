New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organ on a Chip Market - Focus on Products and Technologies - Distribution by Type of Product, Application Area, Purpose, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323408/?utm_source=GNW

The lack of effective preclinical prediction of drug responses in humans is one of the various reasons for drug's failure to get approved. Animal testing for preclinical evaluation of drugs sometimes fails to identify toxicity signs caused by a drug in humans. Moreover, these studies are quite expensive, time-consuming and are associated with several ethical concerns. In order to reform the drug approval process and use non-animal testing models for preclinical evaluations, the US democrats and republicans introduced the FDA Modernization Act in 2021. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also declared the termination of the funds granted for the studies on mammals by 2035. As a result, several stakeholders have opted to modernize their conventional testing methods in order to cope up with the increasing limitations associated with animal models. One such innovative technology, 'organ-on-chip' has the potential to transform the drug discovery process by simulating the human physiological and functional environment on a microfluidic system. The use of such novel testing models in drug discovery and toxicity testing has been steadily increasing. Up till now, several pharmaceutical manufacturers and research institutions have embraced the use of these in vivo like in vitro models; however, a remarkable rise in the adoption rate of these models has been observed since the FDA changed its laws towards putting an end on the animal testing models. , The novel organ-on-chip models have various advantages over the traditional animal-based models, including fine control over microenvironment, lower cost, lesser time, easy to use and portable. , Given the inherent benefits of organ-on-chip technology, a number of players have launched their proprietary products in order to expedite preclinical studies of novel drug interventions across a wide array of disease indications. There are several organ-on-chip models, including lung-on-chip, liver-on-chip, heart-on-chip, brain-on-chip and multiple organ models, which are being offered by various players. Apart from offering efficient user-friendly organ-on-chip models, some developers also offer customization of these models as per the client requests. It is worth mentioning that various developers have made significant efforts in developing organ-on-chip technologies, paving the way for new innovations, primarily integrating artificial intelligence driven technology for early detection of pharmaceuticals and toxicity risks, along with detection of unknown mutations. Driven by promising benefits over animal testing, increasing R&D activity and financial support from investors, the organ-on-chip market is anticipated to grow at a commendable pace in the mid to long term.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The "Organ-on-Chip Market, 2022-2035: Focus on Products and Technologies - Distribution by Type of Product (Organ(s) based Models and Disease(s) based Models), Application Area (Cancer Research, Drug Discovery and Toxicity Testing, Stem Cell Research and Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine), Purpose (Research and Therapeutic Production), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of organ-on-chip products and technologies, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A general introduction of organ-on-chip, including history and development, classification, advantages and limitations and applications and future perspectives of organ-on-chip.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of organ-on-chips based on a number of relevant parameters, such as type of offering(s) (chip, plate / system, and technology), type of model (organ(s) based and disease(s) based), status of development (commercialized, developed, and under development), type of technology / platform, number of chips in a plate, material used for construction of chip / plate (polymer, glass and silicon), type of polymer (polydimethylsiloxane, cyclic olefin polymer, cyclic olefin copolymer, elastomer, polycarbonate, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyester, tygon, and styrene TEP), compatible tissue / organ, and application area (cancer research, drug discovery and toxicity testing, stem cell research, and tissue engineering and regenerative medicine). In addition, the chapter provides details on the companies engaged in the development of organ-on-chip products and technologies, along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of the key players developing organ-on-chips (which are presently commercialized), which are headquartered in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), organ-on-chip product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of various patents that have been filed / granted for organ-on-chip, till 2022, based on various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, issuing authorities involved, type of organizations, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes an insightful patent valuation analysis.

A detailed brand positioning analysis of the key industry players, highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary products by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as experience of the manufacturer, number of products and technologies offered, product diversity, and number of patents published.

A study of the various grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in projects related to organ-on-chip, between 2017 and 2022, based on parameters, such as year of award, support period, amount awarded, funding institute center, grant type, emerging focus area, type of recipient organization, key regions, and leading recipient organizations.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established since 2017, covering various types of partnerships, such as research and development agreements, clinical trial agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, technology integration agreements, and product development and manufacturing agreements of the companies focused on developing organ-on-chip products and technologies.

An analysis of the investments made, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in start-ups / small companies (with less than 50 employees) and mid-sized companies (with 51-200 employees) that are focused on developing organ-on-chip products and technologies.

A case study on scaffold-free 3D cell culture products, including hanging drop plate, 3D petri dish, and ultra-low attachment plate, featuring a list of more than 60 products that are being used for research and pharmaceutical testing, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (commercialized and developed, not commercialized), type of system (suspension system, attachment resistant and microfluidic system), type of product (ultra-low attachment plate, plate, hanging drop plate, chips and dish) and material used for fabrication (chemical / polymer based, human based and plant based).

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of organ-on-chip market. Based on multiple parameters, such as overall 3D cell culture market, and share of organ-on-chip, we have provided informed estimates of the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of type of product (organ(s) based models and disease(s) based models), application area (cancer research, drug discovery and toxicity testing, stem cell research and tissue engineering and regenerative medicine), purpose (research and therapeutic production), key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

The opinions and insights presented in this study were also influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order of company / organization names):

Pierre Gaudriault, (Chief Business Development Officer, Cherry Biotech)

Matt Dong-Heon Ha (Chief Executive Officer, EDmicBio)

Michael Shuler (President, Hesperos)

Jelena Vukasinovic (Chief Executive Officer, Lena Biosciences)

Maurizio Aiello (Chief Executive Officer, react4life)

Michele Zagnoni (Chief Executive Officer, ScreenIn3D)

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This information is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

Press releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts' views

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of organ-on-chip products and technologies?

What are the different application areas where organ-on-chip can be used?

Primarily in which geographical regions, are the organ-on-chip developers located?

How has the intellectual property landscape of organ-on-chip, evolved over the years?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in the organ-on-chip domain?

What are the investment trends and who are the key investors actively engaged in the research and development of organ-on-chip systems?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the organ-on-chip market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to organ-on-chip, covering details on the background of organ-on-chips along with their classification. In addition, it also provides information on various advantages and limitations of such products. It also discusses the various application areas and future perspectives of organ-on-chips market.

Chapter 4 provides a detailed analysis of the current market landscape of organ-on-chips based on a number of relevant parameters, such as type of offering(s) (chip, plate / system, and technology), type of model (organ(s) based and disease(s) based), status of development (commercialized, developed, and under development), type of technology / platform, number of chips in a plate, material used for construction (polymer, glass and silicon), type of polymer (polydimethylsiloxane, cyclo olefin polymer, cyclic olefin copolymer, elastomer, polycarbonate, polypropylene, polysterene, polyester, tygon, and styrene TEP), compatible tissue / organ, and application area (cancer research, drug discovery and toxicity testing, stem cell research, and tissue engineering and regenerative medicine). In addition, the chapter provides details on the companies engaged in the development of organ-on-chip products and technologies, along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Chapter 5 features elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in development of organ-on-chip (which are presently commercialized), which are headquartered in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), organ-on-chip product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Chapter 6 features in-depth analysis of various patents that have been filed / granted for organ-on-chip, till July 2022, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, application year, issuing authorities involved, type of organizations, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes an insightful patent valuation analysis.

Chapter 7 features brand positioning analysis of the key industry players, highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary products by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as experience of the manufacturer, number of products and technologies offered, product diversity, and number of patents published.

Chapter 8 features study of the various grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in projects related to organ-on-chip, between 2017 and 2022, highlighting various important parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, funding institute, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant, activity code, emerging focus area, study section involved, type of recipient organization, key project leaders, key regions, and leading recipient organizations.

Chapter 9 features analysis of the partnerships that have been established since 2017, covering various parameters such as, research and development, clinical trial agreement, product development and commercialization agreement, technology integration agreement, and product development and manufacturing agreement of the companies focused on developing organ-on-chip products and technologies.

Chapter 10 features analysis of the investments made, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in start-ups / small-sized companies (with less than 50 employees) that are focused on developing organ-on-chip products and technologies.

Chapter 11 is a case study featuring scaffold-free 3D cell culture products, including hanging drop plate, 3D petri dish, and ultra-low attachment plate, featuring a list of more than 60 products that are being used for research and pharmaceutical testing, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (commercialized and developed, not commercialized), type of system (suspension system, attachment resistant and microfluidic system), type of product (ultra-low attachment plate, plate, hanging drop plate, chips and dish) and material used for fabrication (chemical / polymer based, human based and plant based).

Chapter 12 features an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the market till 2035. The current and future opportunity has further been segmented on the basis of type of product (organ(s) based models and disease(s) based models), application area (cancer research, drug discovery and toxicity testing, stem cell research and tissue engineering and regenerative medicine), purpose (research and therapeutic production), key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World). It is worth mentioning that we adopted a top-down approach for this analysis, backing our claims with relevant datapoints and credible inputs from primary research.

Chapter 13 is the summary of the overall report, which presents insights on the contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of the organ-on-chip market.

Chapter 14 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with various key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides a brief overview of the company and details of the interview held with Pierre Gaudriault (Chief Business Development Officer, Cherry Biotech), Matt Dong-Heon Ha (Chief Executive Officer, EdmicBio), Michael Shuler (President, Hesperos), Jelena Vukasinovic (Chief Executive Officer, Lena Biosciences), Maurizio Aiello (Chief Executive Officer, react4life) and Michele Zagnoni (Chief Executive Officer, ScreenIn3D).

Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.

Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

