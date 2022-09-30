Chief Justice Paul Newby's 100-County Tour Nears Completion with Visits to Greene, Lenoir, and Wayne Counties

Chief Justice Paul Newby continued his 100-county courthouse tour with stops yesterday in Greene, Lenoir, and Wayne counties. These three county courthouses are 96, 97, and 98 out of the 100 counties on his tour. Only Chowan and Dare County remain as the final 99th and 100th counties which Newby is scheduled to tour next week. At all of the courthouses, Newby greeted judges and courthouse staff to thank them for their hard work and dedication in keeping our courts open and accessible to North Carolinians. Judges and courthouse staff are essential in fulfilling the Judicial Branch's Constitutional "open courts" mandate to provide equal justice to all in a timely manner.

"At each of our local courthouses, I am reminded that local judges, clerks, and courthouse personnel are the face of justice of North Carolina's court system," Newby said. "Each courthouse faces unique challenges, and this tour has been essential in supporting local leadership to meet our constitutional mandate to deliver justice without favor, denial, or delay."

The tour began in May 2021, and when completed, Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses from Murphy to Manteo.