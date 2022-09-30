Mass Notification System Market worth $27.3 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Notification System Market is projected to grow from USD 10.8 billion in 2021 to USD 27.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4 % during 2021–2026, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of the market are the rising demand for public safety and security, the increasing implementation of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices, and the high adoption of mass notification system (MNS) across hospitals and medical facilities.

The surging demand among energy and utilities firms to effectively manage mass communication during emergencies and the growing demand for cloud-based systems for better scalability are expected to provide opportunities for enterprises operating in various verticals in the Mass Notification System Market. However, there are restraining factors that may slow down the growth of the Mass Notification System Market, such as inadequate rules and regulations across verticals and stringent privacy regulations pertaining to access to the individual data. Apart from these restraints, the vendors are expected to face various challenges in the near future, such as addressing a rise in the number of cyberattacks through mass notification messages and hardware infrastructure, prone to single-point failures.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on facility safety once again. Organizations cannot afford further disruptions but need to put the well-being of the people that use their facilities at the forefront of their plans. New guidelines and recommendations are being announced on a daily basis, which requires flexibility so that facilities can reopen safely. Doing so requires strong communication that helps keep everyone on the same page about new expectations, processes, and procedures. Every facility has distinct needs, but without the right tools in place, organizations’ leaders may be putting their people and facilities at risk.

MNS is designed to deliver crucial information to a group of people. Owing to the increasing number of disasters and emergency situations, such as health crisis, natural calamities (earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, wildfires, and tornados) or other threats, including terrorist activities, public shootings, and bombings, the deployment of MNS solutions and services is becoming crucial. As emergencies happen at any time, anywhere, the best solution is to be proactive. Having a complete crisis communication solution such as MNS in place, ensures whatever situations may arise, organizations can reach out to panicked masses and help in the ongoing rescue and relief operations. These systems, being a subset of emergency communication systems, and a vital means of communications used to alert the masses before, during, or after an emergency or incident, act as a key bridging component in reaching out to panicked masses.

When formulating plans and preparations for emergency responses, a MNS is an integral component. Various of the benefits afforded by an emergency notification system are ubiquitous across industries, but the best systems should be able to adapt to individual needs and challenges. The result has minimized the damage, protected assets, and the best possible outcome. Hence, the ability to send mass notifications is an integral part of a crisis communication solution. This involves sending a mass notification via SMS (text message) or via email.

The global MNS market by component has been segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment witnesses a greater market share due to the adoption of traditional hardware-based notification systems, such as alarm systems, loudspeakers, and amplifiers, as well as various MNS solutions to convey alerts and notifications in various business facilities. On the other hand, the services segment is growing at a very fast rate due to the growing need for robust IT alerting mechanisms among enterprises and the need to integrate multiple corporate subsystems. The deployment of cloud-based MNS solutions and the increasing trend toward mobility are also considered to be the driving factors of the services segment. Increased scalability of mass notification system for catering to a wide area and reach mass population for an emergency or routine communication and their reliability in propagating alerts are the key drivers propelling the growth in the market.

The global MNS market by type has been segmented into in-building, wide area and distributed recipient. The MNS provides real-time information and instructions to people in a building, area, location, or installation by intelligently communicating with visible signals, text, and graphics. The purpose of MNS is to safeguard life by identifying the existence of an emergency and informing people of the necessary and appropriate reaction and action. It is used to provide information and instructions to people in a building, area, site, or other space using intelligible voice communications and possibly including signals, text, graphics, tactile, or other communications methods. The integrated hardware utilized in a MNS includes many of the same elements in a fire alarm voice evacuation system. However, the MNS can be broken down into in-building system networks and wide area systems. In-Building emergency notification methods include fire alarm voice evacuation systems and MNS. While these are two distinct functions for NFPA 72, both may well be folded into a single comprehensive safety system.

The deployment mode in the MNS market includes on-premises and cloud. Deployment refers to the setting up of an IT infrastructure with hardware, operating systems, and applications that are required to manage the IT ecosystem. MNS solutions can be deployed on any one deployment mode based on security, availability, and scalability. Vendors in the MNS market offer solutions that can be deployed in the cloud as well as on-premises. The deployment mode chosen by an organization depends on the organization’s financial stability and IT infrastructure.

Based on organization size, the MNS market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Currently, the market share of large enterprises is higher; however, the market for SMEs is expected to increase at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Among SMEs, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based MNS solutions owing to lower cost has grown significantly. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the SMEs segment during the forecast period.

The MNS market is segmented based on verticals such as IT and telecom, education, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, government and defense, and other verticals (retail and consumer goods, and manufacturing). The MNS market for the education, and media and entertainment sectors are highly regulated due to the critical nature of operations in these verticals. The transportation and logistics sector to witness highest growth in coming years due to the increasing need to notify drivers of available loads, alert stakeholders of delays or automatically alert entire teams about the severe weather in a specific location with geo-targeted notifications.

The MNS market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. MNS solutions are designed to integrate the cross-communication of messages between several communication technologies. It forms a unified communication system, which intends to optimize communication during emergency situations. Presently, MNS is considered a necessity, as it helps in the promotion of public safety and avoids panic during natural calamities, terrorist attacks, crimes, and other similar incidents. The major growth factors that would further drive the adoption of mass notification solutions include emerging technological advancements and the increasing demand for cloud-based MNS applications by SMEs and large enterprises. North America is a leader in terms of the adoption and implementation of MNS applications, followed by Europe and APAC. MEA and Latin America are also steadily deploying mass notification solutions.

Key players offering Mass Notification System Market. The major vendors covered Siemens (Germany), Everbridge (US), Honeywell (US), Eaton (Irelands), Motorola Solutions (US), Blackboard (US), IBM (US), Google (US), BlackBerry (Canada), Johnson Controls (US), Singlewire Software (US), Rave Mobile Safety (US), American Signal Corporation (ASC) (US), ATI Systems (US), Regroup Mass Notification (US), AlertMedia (US), KONEXUS (US), CrisisGo (US), Netpresenter (Netherlands), Omnilert (US), Ruvna (US), F24 (Germany), Alertus (US), Mircom (Canada), Iluminar (US), Omingo (US), Klaxon Technologies (UK), OnSolve(US), Crises Control(UK), Voyent Alert! (Canada), and Squadcast (US).

