PSC Commission Conference/Duke and FPL Hearings Set for Tuesday, October 4

Items scheduled for consideration can be found here. Public comment may be taken on any item noticed for public participation. Any interested person wanting to participate on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199.

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

9:30 a.m.

Betty Easley Conference Center

Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148)

4075 Esplanade Way

Tallahassee, Florida

Following the Commission Conference, the PSC will hold a hearing to consider the implementation of return on equity provisions in Duke Energy Florida, LLC’s 2021 settlement agreement.

A hearing on implementation of Florida Power & Light Company’s return on equity provisions in its 2021 settlement agreement will convene at 1:30 p.m. on October 4.

A live broadcast of the Commission Conference and hearing will be available on the PSC’s website (click “Watch Live Broadcast” in the left side toolbar) and may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing).

