Xerxes Mullan – Avestar Capital’s Vision and the Future of Independent Advisory

Building powerful personalized solutions and connecting the right ideas with the right people can enhance financial planning” — Xerxes Mullan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK CITY , UNITED STATE , September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Money is like fuel for your car. It isn’t the goal, but it’s important for the journey! Having said that, there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to financial planning because everyone has unique goals and needs. Xerxes Mullan, Founder of independent financial advisory Avestar Capital says, “Building powerful personalized solutions and connecting the right ideas with the right people can enhance financial planning”. With previous experience at Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs & Co. Xerxes has accumulated a wealth of expertise and now works towards ensuring that Avestar Capital is leading clients on a steady path towards their goals.

Avestar Capital Carves A Niche

Avestar Capital was formed to focus on cross-border and multi-currency services and to cater to middle market entrepreneurs. Realizing the immense potential for growth specifically in the U.S. - India cross-border segment along with the increase in wealth creation in the South Asian diaspora, Xerxes founded Avestar Capital. Being a talented entrepreneur himself, he envisioned this global multi-family office and wealth advisory to provide expert financial guidance to entrepreneurs across the business life cycle.

The Power of Networking

As the founder of Avestar Capital, Xerxes continues to strategize and lead business development. The core of the firm is business development and there is no one better-equipped to help realize the vision and long-term goals of the firm. “One of the biggest assets anyone can have is their network”, says Xerxes on the power of networking. The rich nature of experiences and ideas that professionals across various industries bring to the table can turn into unique opportunities rarely found elsewhere. Exchanging advice and challenges can lead to some great insights as well.

The 4 Pillars At Avestar Capital

Avestar Capital was founded with 4 primary pillars that would guide the firm in building their future business.

Bridging the Gap between clients and advisors to seamlessly build a partnership model and lessen the disconnect between the two.

Simplifying your Financial Life by having a robust team of investors and advisors who can solve complex balance sheets and ensure financial success.

Connectivity is the new Wealth. Value-added outcomes can be generated by enriched relationships with people and through building networks.

Entrepreneurs catering to Entrepreneurs - Avestar Capital is a growth-oriented entrepreneurial venture and shares the same vision as its clients.