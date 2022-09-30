CareTrack Health Announces New Hires Amid Company’s Significant Growth
Patient adherence solution making full-time and part-time additions to the team
This year has brought a large amount of expansion, and CareTrack welcomes our new team members as we continue to positively impact practices and Medicare patients across the country.”CARROLLTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack Health, a remote patient adherence solution, is proud to announce its recent hires comprised of experienced healthcare industry professionals. This team and their variety of valuable skill sets will help CareTrack fill full-time and part-time roles in patient care coordination, patient enrollment, project analysis and more.
“This year has brought a large amount of expansion, and CareTrack welcomes our new team members as we continue to positively impact practices and Medicare patients across the country,” CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Andrew Mills said. “These professionals allow us to fill positions needed as we expand with new talent and ideas. We have hired 30 employees in both full-time and part-time positions since the beginning of the summer.”
CareTrack’s newest team members, hired in August and September, include a Project Analyst, a Director of Software Development, a Business Analyst, an Account Manager, three Sharecare Enrollment Specialists, four Health Risk Assessment Specialists, three Clinical Care Coordinators, and one Telecare Enrollment Specialist. The team includes three bilingual members to ensure accurate communication for all patients.
“I am so proud to be a part of the CareTrack team who has welcomed me with open arms,” Project Analyst Robin Mack said. “The company’s goal of benefiting medical practices while improving the care of Medicare patients is incredibly impactful. I can’t wait to see what all of us, new and old, at the organization can accomplish.”
The CareTrack solution improves patient out-of-office adherence, maintains provider control of the care plan, reduces surprises for providers, and raises the quality of care by increasing consistency of plan adherence and fully utilizing and providing greater staff support. By implementing the CareTrack solution, medical practices can prevent hospitalizations, close patient adherence gaps, improve quality measures and drive more proactive health screenings and services adoption.
For more information about CareTrack, please visit www.caretrack.com.
