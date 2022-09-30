Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR; SMFRW) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before November 7, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of those who acquired Sema4 Holdings Corp. (“Sema4” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMFR; SMFRW) securities between March 14, 2022 through August 15, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 7, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.

On August 15, 2022, after the market closed, Sema4 announced changes to its research and development leadership team, including that Defendant Schadt was stepping down from his roles as President and Chief R&D Officer. The Company also disclosed that it was eliminating approximately 13% of its workforce as part of a series of restructuring and corporate realignments. During the related conference call, Sema4 revealed that it had “reversed $30.1 million of revenue this quarter related to prior periods,” in connection with negotiations with “one of [Sema4’s] larger commercial payors regarding the potential recoupment of payments for Sema4 carrier screening services rendered from 2018 to early 2022.” On this news, the price of Sema4 shares declined by $0.80 per share, or approximately 33.3%, from $2.40 per share to close at $1.60 on August 16, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors; (2) the Company was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Sema4’s financial results would be adversely affected.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sema4 securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.