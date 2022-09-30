Pallets Market Size to Surpass Around USD 124.9 Billion by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global pallets market size is projected to surpass around USD 124.9 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 68.4 billion in 2021 and registering growth at a CAGR of 6.92% from 2022 to 2030.

Pallets are a tertiary type of packaging that may be used in supply chains to stack, store, protect, or transport items. They serve as the foundation for the unitization of commodities for storage and logistics. Additionally, pallets may be made from materials including wood, plastic, metal, and corrugated paper, all of which can be moved using forklifts, pallet jacks, or conveyors. They are used in almost all supply chains, including those in the chemical, food and beverage, and retail sectors.

Pallet demand is predicted to increase significantly as a result of the e-commerce sector's exceptional growth. The COVID-19 epidemic has increased people's propensity to use e-commerce platforms, especially in nations like India where it was less common. Because of this, supply chains are now faced with the task of developing transportation and logistics to manage the flow and cost of leaving and arriving items. Online orders are more frequent and come in smaller amounts, necessitating additional resources for products administration. Due to the increased need for pallets for e-commerce-based logistics, the pallets industry is expanding.

The market for pallets is anticipated to rise as a result of more attention being paid to environmentally friendly packaging and pallets. One of the main contributions to municipal solid waste is wood, which is used to make the majority of the pallets now in use (MSW). Additionally, used wooden pallets are a significant source of energy, which is typically lost during the disposal of MSW. As a result, businesses are increasingly using recycling strategies to cut down on the amount of wood wasted while making pallets. For instance, businesses like Australia's Brambles, Ltd. and Germany's CABKA Group GmbH are working to produce 100% recyclable or reused timber and plastic pallets.

Key Insights

By materials, the HDPE segment has accounted 73% market share in 2021.

By type, the nestable pallets has contributed 44.6% revenue share in 2021.

By end use, food and beverage segment has captured 23.9% of total revenue sales in 2021

Asia Pacific region has reached 32.7% revenue share in 2021

Regional Snapshots

Increasing demand for medicines and health supplements has given North America the top spot in the industry. Due to their well-established food and beverage and construction industries, the United States and Canada account for the majority of the demand in the area.

Pallet usage is anticipated to be strong during the anticipated years in the Asia-Pacific area. Pallets made of wood and plastic are most often used in the region for extensive goods exports and imports. In the foreseeable future, it is projected that countries like Japan, China, and India would have the most developed marketplaces. The sustainability idea has also been a defining feature of the Asia Pacific pallet market. It is possible to identify finished markets that prefer products with longer lifespans, which encourages local manufacturers to expand along these lines. Additionally, it has been seen that pallet manufacturers work together on related initiatives.

Report highlights

Due to its widespread usage in handling and storage, wood is now the most popular form of pallet. Wood pallets are more dependable, light, and affordable than other forms of pallets.

Block pallets currently rule the market, followed by stringer and other products. To sustain the unit load, these pallets employ blocks of plywood, solid waste, and plastic. Additionally, they are considerably higher, which aids in creating more room for the insertion of the fork.

According to the application, the food and beverage category has the bulk of the market share.

North America now controls the industry due to rising demand for medications and health supplements.

Pallet manufacturers may be encouraged to make pallets with radio frequency identification (RFID) tags and GPS sensors as a result of the adoption of new technologies in supply chains, such as the use of automation, Internet of Things (IoT) and collaborative robots (cobots), which may open up new opportunities for pallets in the near future.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 68.4 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 124.9 Billion Asia Pacific Market Share 32.60% in 2o21 CAGR 6.92% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa group, Conitex Sonoco, Oji Holdings Corporation, Multi-wall Packaging, KraftPal Technologies Ltd., Europal Packaging, Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd., Dopack, Interpal Industries Pte Ltd., Pheng Hoon Honeycomb Paper Products Pte. Ltd., Mabuchi Singapore Pte Ltd., and Others.

Market dynamics

Drivers

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the pallet market is the expanding industrial sector. Many governments in developing countries provide incentives tailored to certain industries to promote production. These actions are probably going to benefit the manufacturing sector globally. The production quantities of various goods will increase as the manufacturing industry grows, thus affecting the need for pallets. Pallets are in higher demand as a result of manufacturers and stakeholders emphasizing the use of safer transportation module for commodities and consumer goods. Such elements are probably going to drive the pallet market globally throughout the forecast period.

Restraints

One of the things impeding the worldwide expansion of the pallet industry is the volatility of raw material costs. Pallets are frequently made from plastic, which includes the polymers polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP). They have seen a significant price increase over the years as a result of supply-chain instability. Any change in the price of these raw materials causes concern among end users, including pallet manufacturers, and has an impact on the margins of all significant participants in the pallet market value chain, including vendors. It is anticipated that these increases in raw material prices would have a detrimental effect on suppliers' profitability and ability to effectively satisfy end-user demands. Over the course of the projection period, it is predicted that these factors would negatively affect the pallet market.

Opportunities

Numerous chances are opening up for numerous market participants in the pallets business as a result of the rising demand for plastic pallets across all industrial verticals. Wooden pallets have been used for over 30 years because of their durability and straightforward production method. On the other hand, it has a lot of drawbacks, including poor durability, moisture absorption, hygienic issues, and a tendency to splinter and shatter quickly. To stop the spread of insects and illnesses, the wooden pallets must go by rules such International Standards for Phytosanitary Measure No 15. Due to its benefits over wooden pallets, such as being lightweight and environmentally benign, logistic and shipping industries are now relying more on plastic pallets. Additionally, as people become more aware of the need to lessen their carbon footprint, there is an increase in the demand for plastic pallets, which will ultimately drive sales in the global pallets market.

Challenges

Pallet manufacturing's high cost and limited supply of raw materials are what's preventing the sector from expanding. Another key factor limiting the expansion of the pallets industry is the rise in the price of lumber, commonly known as wood. Wooden pallets, which are composed of timber, have a monopoly on the market, but price variations frequently make it difficult for that sector to expand. As builders store up for the next building season, lumber prices normally increase in the spring. However, prices can also change owing to unfavorable weather conditions and a lack of house construction activity. Pallet market expansion has been hampered by high pricing and the use of wood while ensuring environmental sustainability.

Recent developments

In May 2022, Cabka signed a contract with Target, a significant US-based general merchandise retailer with close to 2,000 locations. For Cabka, the arrangement had significant value in terms of potential future earnings. The contract between Cabka and Target demonstrated Cabka's expansion strategy in the US, namely using the prospects in the big container and bespoke solutions area.

In September 2021, Menasha's subsidiary ORBIS Europe partnered with pooling firm RECALO. With the help of the cooperation, ORBIS hoped to provide its clients with extra advantages, regardless of whether they chose to hire the load carriers or make use of the full range of RECALO pooling services.

In July 2021, Loscam unveiled the XPP-E1 Cross Border Plastic Pallet. With the device, Loscam hoped to assist its customers in more efficiently managing their international logistics operations while also offering logistic packaging options that were both affordable and environmentally friendly. The new XPP-E1 may be used to a wide range of businesses, including those that deal with food and drink, electrical and electronics, medicine, retail, and, in general, any sector that engages in export operations.





Market Segmentation

By Materials

Wood

Plastic via Injection Molding

Plastic via Other Methods

Corrugated Paper

Metal





By Type

Rackable

Nestable

Stackable

Display

By Application

Rental

Non-rental

By Structural Design

Block

Stringer

Others





By End Use

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Consumer Electronics

Engineering Products

Chemicals

Textile and Handcraft

Agriculture and Allied Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





