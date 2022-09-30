The Global Herbicides Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headline – Herbicides Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 9.13 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 4.93% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Body - Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Herbicides Market ” By Type(Synthetic Herbicide and Bioherbicide), By Mode of Action(Selective and Non-selective), By Crop Type(Corn, Cotton, Soybean, Wheat), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Herbicides Market size was valued at USD 6.22 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.13 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.93 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global Herbicides Market Overview

The growing demand for commercial crops with the change in monsoon leads to an increase in demand for the global herbicides market. The rising global demand for agricultural commodities such as grains and cereals is boosting the global demand for herbicides in the market. Shrink in arable land with the change in climatic conditions are some of the drivers, which are affecting the demand for herbicides in the global market. Most worms and pests are resistant to herbicides, and based on that manufacturers make changes in the chemical formula and develop another type of product in the same segment to kill the pest and worms. The low arable land in Latin America is driving the herbicides market. The growing demand for top agricultural productivity to satisfy the increasing demand of the population is positively impacting the worldwide market. It boosts agricultural productivity by eliminating unwanted weeds and herbs. Rapidly increasing population and rising financial stability are the key factors that affect the worldwide herbicide market growth.

There are specific challenges and restraints faced that will hinder the overall market growth. The factors such as the use of herbicides polluting the drinking water as well as the air that we breathe is estimated to sluggish growth during the forecast period. Also, the carcinogenic nature of certain active ingredients and herbicide residue issues are inhibiting the growth of the market. Further, stringent approval procedures and the absence of standards and protocols are potential restraints hampering the overall growth of the global herbicides market. Nevertheless, the rise in the agricultural industry in developing economies, and the development of novel formulations offer favorable growth opportunities.

Key Developments

Monsanto was purchased by Bayer for $63 billion. Monsanto was purchased for $63 billion by Bayer AG, a German pharmaceutical and life sciences corporation that makes and promotes healthcare and agricultural products such as crop protection chemicals and polyurethanes.

For Argentine agriculture, BASF SE launched Zidua, a pre-emergent and residual herbicide.

Key Players

The major players in the market are BASF, Bayer AG, DowDupont, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Nufarm Ltd., ADAMA, Bayer AG, AMVAC, and Dow DuPont.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Herbicides Market On the basis of Mode Of Action, Crop Type, Type, and Geography.

Herbicides Market, By Mode of Action Selective Non-selective



Herbicides Market, By Crop Type Corn Cotton Soybean Wheat Others



Herbicides Market, By Type Synthetic Herbicide Bioherbicide



Herbicides Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



