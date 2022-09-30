NEBRASKA VR JOINS NATIONAL OBSERVANCE OF DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT AWARENESS MONTH

News Release

September 30, 2022

Nebraska VR is participating in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”

The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1962, the word “physically” was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“Our national recovery from the pandemic cannot be completed without the inclusion of all Americans, in particular people with disabilities,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “Their contributions have historically been vital to our nation’s success and are more important today than ever. We must build an economy that fully includes the talent and drive of those with disabilities.”

Reflecting this year’s theme, throughout the month, Nebraska VR will be sharing a variety of resources on social media and recognizing our partners in disability employment who are committed to creating an inclusive work culture. These efforts also include the Nebraska State Rehabilitation Council’s Disability Employment and Inclusion Award ceremony on October 11, 2022. To register, go to https://conta.cc/3dQrpo7

“Nebraska VR is proud to be a part of this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Nebraska VR Director Lindy Foley. “We want to spread the important message that the key to empowering all in the workforce is to build a workforce inclusive of the skills and talents of all individuals, including individuals with disabilities.”

Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its message, during October and throughout the year, by visiting www.dol.gov/agencies/odep/initiatives/ndeamgov/NDEAM.

To learn more about Nebraska VR, go to http://vr.nebraska.gov.