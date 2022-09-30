Travel Delays Expected Monday for Waterline Work on Farrandsville Road Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to expect travel delays early next week as waterline work takes place on Route 1001 (Farrandsville Road) in Lock Haven.

Crews will be working Monday, October 3rd to tie new waterline into the existing line. To facilitate this work, water will be shut off at 8:00 A.M. on Monday. Water will remain off until the tie-in is complete, and the lines have been flushed. Water service to the north side of the Veterans Memorial bridge will be impacted.

To further facilitate this work, the contractor will be flagging traffic through the area, enforcing an alternating traffic pattern. Drivers should expect delays—especially near the Farrandsville Road/Route 664 intersection. Delays could be lengthy, and drivers are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes.

Overall work on this project includes utility relocations, drainage improvements, piping and inlets, construction of a retaining wall, sidewalks, curbing, ornamental light poles, guide rail, paving, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. Utility work is expected to continue through the end of the year. Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor on this $7.5 million job, which will carry into 2024. All work is weather dependent.

PennDOT will create a project page in 2023 to help communicate impacts to pedestrians, river users, and those using other recreational facilities. Once complete, pedestrians will enjoy safer access to River View Park from the Veteran's Bridge and motorists will benefit from safety and drainage upgrades.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

