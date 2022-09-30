Route 21 Roy E. Furman Highway Traffic Stoppages Scheduled Saturday in Greene and Fayette Counties are POSTPONED

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is announcing traffic stoppages that were scheduled to occur Saturday, October 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in Monongahela Township, Greene County and Masontown Borough, Fayette County have been postponed.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

