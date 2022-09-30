September 30, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Secures Four Indictments of Unemployment Compensation Fraud

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Secures Four Indictments of Unemployment Compensation Fraud

~ The indictments were handled by the Attorney General’s new Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit~

RICHMOND, VA – In March, Attorney General Jason Miyares was asked by the Virginia Employment Commission to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. In response, the Attorney General created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit to handle these cases and protect Virginians.

To date, the unit has produced four sets of indictments, as follows;

Britanny Anderson; Lynchburg: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), one count of misdemeanor computer fraud (Va. Code sec. 18.2-152.3), and three counts of misdemeanor false statement to obtain/increase benefits (Va. Code sec. 60.2-632).

Susan Banks, Culpeper: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178), and one count of misdemeanor computer fraud (Va. Code sec. 18.2-152.3).

Bryant Banks, Culpeper: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

Vo Long, Culpeper: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

The Office of the Attorney General has no further comment as these cases are open and ongoing.

