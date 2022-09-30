Investment Banking & Trading Services Market is Expected to Reach $520.02 Billion by 2027
Investment Banking & Trading Services Market is Expected to Reach $520.02 Billion by 2027PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Service Type (Equity Underwriting & Debt Underwriting Services, Trading & Related Services, Financial Advisory, AND Others) and Industry Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027. According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Service Type and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,” the global investment banking & trading services market size was valued at $267.86 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $520.02 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Covid-19 scenario
In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, investment banking & trading services providers has experienced significant revenue growth in the year 2020. However, key players have faced several challenges such as market democratization, increased client sophistication, evolving financial regulations, a shift to remote working arrangements, and rapid technology advances. Moreover, banks & financial institutions providing investment banking solutions are continuing to retool existing business models and operational platforms for sustaining in the market during the pandemic situation.
Top impacting factors
Increase in need for capital requirements & business expansion among firms
Many companies or companies that operate in large and medium scale often need capital and expansion of the current business in terms of size and efficiency. In addition, investment banking and marketing services help these companies raise capital and play an important role in launching initial public offerings (IPOs) to meet their capital needs and expand their businesses. In addition, in companies with limited access to financing, investment banks help to solve bond issues, negotiate mergers, or organize the entry of private bonds for the management of their business operations. As a result, the capital requirements of large and medium-sized enterprises are becoming a key factor for investment banks in the commercial service market.
Untapped potential of emerging economies
By Type
• Equity Underwriting & Debt Underwriting Services
• Trading & Related Services
• Financial Advisory
• Others
By Industrial Vertical
• BFSI
• Healthcare
• Manufacturing
• Energy & Utilities
• IT & Telecom
• Retail & Consumer Goods
• Media & Entertainment
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S, CANADA)
• Europe (UK, GERMANY, FRANCE, ITALY, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
In recent years, financial activity has grown in developing economies, offering significant opportunities for investment banking and trading providers to expand their services. Investment banking and trading services providers stand to benefit as digital transformation, the use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, Big Data, machine learning, and chatbots, and the rapid development of domestic companies such as Australia, China, India, Singapore, and South Korea, which are seeing rapid economic development, expand. Investment banking and trading services are expected to increase in demand in developing countries as the economy grows at a faster rate and business activity expands. In addition, these countries require investment banking and trading services to sustain the developing environment.
Key benefits for stakeholders
• The study provides in-depth analysis of the global investment banking & trading services market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.
• Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
• An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global investment banking & trading services market trends.
• The quantitative analysis of the global investment banking & trading services market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key Market Players:
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP, INC., CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, DEUTSCHE BANK AG, GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO., MORGAN STANLEY, UBS, WELLS FARGO
+1 800-792-5285