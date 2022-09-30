New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Episode 391 with Nine Corporate Interviews on This Week's TV Broadcast, Sunday, October 2, 2022, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour TV show this Sunday, October 2, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street's 391st TV show line-up, features nine (9) interviews of the following Companies and their representatives:

1). Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA) interview with Dennis Nguyen, CEO.

2). Registered Investment Advisors - Hanlon Investment Management / Vestbridge Advisors interview with Sean Hanlon, CFP, Founder/CEO.

3). Mikra Cellular Sciences (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences & COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

4). Zerify, Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY) interviews Mr. Mark Kay, CEO, and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President.

5). "Unstoppable Show" – BFX Standard interviews with Dave Wiltz, CEO, and Courtney Logan, COO.

6). Hapbee Technologies, Inc.'s (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) interview with Yona Shtern, CEO.

7). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

8). "Unstoppable Show" – Decision Velocity Global interview with Kiri-Maree, CEO / Founder/ Visionary.

9). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment," Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ), interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street TV welcomes back Mr. Dennis Nguyen, Founder, CEO, and Chairman at Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA). From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Dennis provides TV Host Jane King with a corporate update on the Company's business activities throughout Southeast Asia. As a leading data-driven loyalty and e-commerce ecosystem, Society Pass's digital ecosystem growth continues with a focus on different business verticals, including lifestyle, telecom, travel, food/beverage, and digital media. Dennis explains that SOPA looks at each potential acquisition with a strict matrix. A target entity must have visionary entrepreneurs, founders with recognizable credentials, a 3–4-year successful track record, and 50-70% growth rates. Acquisition targets must be within 5-countries of interest, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. Society Pass plans to join all its businesses with its Society Points loyalty platform. The ecosystem continues growing, with over 3.3 million registered users and over 200,000 registered merchants. As the ecosystem grows, the reward points become more valuable. The Company's recent acquisition of NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based online travel agency, added over 1.2 million registered users to the SOPA ecosystem. Its subsidiary, Leflair.com , Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform, continues growing with more end-users onboarding onto the ecosystem. With SOPA's many verticals, some compare the Company to an Asian Amazon and Instacart, which Dennis told viewers was a big compliment on management's ongoing successes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Society Pass, Inc. - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

Sean Hanlon, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and the Founder/ CEO of Hanlon Investment Management and Vestbridge Advisors , talks with New to The Street TV's Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, about these two Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms. Since 1983, Sean's experiences in the financial services industry and wealth management have given him incredible knowledge and success in helping others achieve financial goals. He tells views that he has five essential aspects in being successful in the industry: 1) passion for helping others, 2) developing a sound financial plan, 3) care about every detail, 4) high ethical standards, and 5) giving the best you can each day. With technological advancement and real-time access to financial products, the industry evolved, but one part of the industry is still the same, client expectations of good financial results. For over 20 years, Hanlon Investment Management has created wealth management solutions for advisors and their clients. The advisors communicate and maintain a relationship with the client, and Hanlon Investment Management provides the money management on behalf of the advisor. Vestbridge Advisors is a direct client-relationship money manager, whereas they work directly with individuals, families, and entities on financial goals and retirement solutions. Both RIAs utilize sophisticated back-office support technologies to assist clients. The recent downward trends associated with real-time market information can cause many anxieties. Still, Sean keeps clients informed with long-term financial models that can show an expected financial outcome regardless of short-term market cycles. In 2012, he and his wife became the Hanlon Financial System Center benefactors at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey . The Center for Research toward Advancing Financial Technologies (CRAFT) provides facilities for teaching, research, and partnerships with the private sector. The center received the first National Science Foundation award in fintech as an industry-university research center cooperative. Sean tells viewers that a good financial advisor should help the client with asset allocation, rebalance timely portfolios, manage cost/taxes, invest in good products, and offer an excellent cash drawdown distribution plan. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hanlon Investment Management and Vestbridge Advisors - https://hanlon.com/ and https://vestbridge.com/ . Disclaimer: Hanlon Investment Management and Vestbridge Advisors websites are provided for informational purposes only and shall not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Any investment decisions made based on website information are the end-user’s sole responsibility.

Back in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace is Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra") and COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc . (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF). Speaking with New to The Street TV Host Jane King, Faraaz provides viewers with an update Mikra's operations. Mikra's CELLF™ product that enhances humans' microscopic cellular activities continues to gain more customers, and they continue to increase production output to meet the demand. Faraaz talks about clinical studies on CELLF with data suggesting that the nutraceutical can offset the issues associated with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), known as "Brain Fog”. Many with long-Covid afflictions complain about "Brain Fog," with many physicians not understanding the best way to treat the problem. CELLF is a product with high concentrations of organic minerals and vitamins that target cellular activities through Mikra's novel cellular delivery system. CELLF is a nutraceutical gel with a buttery-type consistency, produced in small batches to ensure quality control standards that eliminate oxidation issues common with competitor products. Determined to change health care practices, which account for treatments after illness onset, Faraaz believes preventative products like CELLF can produce long-lasting good health. More products are in the Mikra pipeline, one of which is soon to come to market, an athletic product designed to increase workouts and decrease recovery times from solid performances. If you wake up after 8 hours of sleep feeling sluggish and seem to lose energy midday, CELLF could be the answer. Mikra sells its product through its e-commerce outlets. Mikra Cellular Sciences is a Lifeist Wellness, Inc. subsidiary that develops, produces, and sells bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ .

Mark Kay, CEO, and George Waller, Executive Vice-President of Zerify, Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY), join New to The Street TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio to talk about the Company. Zerify, Inc. recently changed its name from StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. , and George explains the reasons for the name change. After hiring branding and public relations firms, Zerify, Inc. became the new name that better represents the Company and its cybersecurity product lines. The "Zero-Trust" technology platform is within Zerify cyber security products: Zerify Meet, Zerify Defender, and Zerfiy API . George talks about how Zerify is the only Company offering a genuine cyber secure video conference product that meets or exceeds the National Institute of Standards (NIST) guidelines to implement an effective "Zero-Trust Architecture.” All US Government agencies and other regulated industries require a "Zero–Trust" technology platform to ensure trusted videoconferencing. George explains how the only Zerify Meet videoconferencing platform works and how Zerify Defender secures devices from being hacked. The Company website is almost 100% completed, and sales/marketing is ramping up. Mark updates viewers about the Company's agreement with PushForce, which integrates the Zerify API product to include secure video conferencing solutions for their customers. Recently listed in Forrester Group's top 25 communication platforms , Zerify Meet was the only platform listed as a viable and secure video conference program. No other video conferencing service on the market provides the "Zero-Trust" protection needed for a genuinely secure conference. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Zerify, Inc. - https://www.zerify.com/ .

The New to The Street TV "Unstoppable Show" with TV Host Rhonda Swan welcomes Dave Wiltz, Chief Executive Officer, and Courtney Logan, Chief Operating Officer of BFX Standard (BFX). During their Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview, viewers learn about BFX Standard's mission to empower, educate, and inspire its members with proven wealth creation methodologies. Dave Wiltz explains the Company platform, which contains blockchains, Forex, and crypto trading. A trading license is in place for those members who actively trade cryptocurrencies on the platform. Courtney Logan passionately explains the goal at BFX, financial literacy and wealth creation. BFX educates all its members for only $60.00 per month, a competitive ecosystem platform with an educational program costing only a fraction of the competitors' fees. Members join for different reasons; some want a lifestyle change, others wish for supplemental income, and others look for financial freedom. David's inspiration for BFX came from his younger years living in a small Louisiana town with limited opportunities for education and employment. Because of his successful basketball career, he could move beyond geographical limitations and gain an understanding of economic opportunities. BFX Standards looks to create financial literacy for its members and seeks new products, services, and partnerships that can expand the knowledge and skills of its members. Viewers interested in becoming a member of BFX Standard can use iOS and Android apps at the Company website - https://bfxstandard.com/ . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit BFX Standard - https://bfxstandard.com/ .

New to The Street TV's Host Jane King welcomes back Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer, Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB). From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Yona gives viewers a corporate update. The Hapbee Neckband , 2.0 version, has an updated app that allows end-users to program a routine with as many different sensations without stopping or loading them singularly. Spotify and Apple music apps offer a similar experience where users can simultaneously mix and match different music settings. Yona gives an example of how you can stack the Neckband with various stimulant blends to offer better sleep or more energy. The Hapbee Sleep Pad is now available, offering the same technological stimulants for those seeking better sleep and performance. The topper is a 12"x18" shaped like a heating pad, placed under a pillow. The end-user can stack as many different blends as possible and remain fully refreshed and energized. Hapbee Technology took chemical receptors, looked at the magnetic signature associated with those signals, and successfully created electronic signals without the need to ingest coffee, cigarettes, melatonin, CBD, etc. The magnetic field therapy, the science behind Hapbee works for many happy clients who subscribe monthly . Over 70% of end-users maintain a monthly subscription. Viewers are welcome to join and enjoy the many ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE) signals Hapbee Technology offers to enhance sleep and better overall health. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hapbee Technologies, Inc. - https://hapbee.com/.

New to The Street TV's Host Jane King talks with Mr. Alain Ghiai, Chief Executive Officer, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) , about the Company's Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and internet privacy solutions for secure communications and data management. Alain announces to viewers the launch of SekurMessenger for businesses and government organizations as an enterprise platform. The platform allows for message archiving, which is a must for governmental and regulatory agencies required to retain electronic copies of electronic communications. Banks and other regulated industries received fines exceeding $1B for using big tech open-source, non-secure platforms for electronic communications. Enterprises can quickly onboard their employees and key personnel with SekurMessenger , costing $7.00 per month, per user. SekurMessenger comes with SekurArchive, a proprietary technology. A sender and receiver can delete the message from a device, knowing the stored communication is in a secure platform, "SekurArchive," if needed to be retrieved in the future. Available in 61 Countries, SekurMessenger with the Chat-by-Invite and SekurSend/SekurReply features allows a chat with a recipient who is not a subscriber with Sekur to have the same secure and private encrypted communication. Alain reminds viewers that SekurMessenger is a secure encrypted platform, and that Sekur Private Data doesn't use any Big Tech open-source platforms and never data mine or use 3rd party providers. The Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, New to The Street TV airs its "Unstoppable - Show" with TV Co-Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan, who interview Design Velocity Global's Chief Executive Officer / Founder, Kiri-Maree. Social, economic, and environmental declines continue rapidly worldwide from poor public and private policies. Kiri introduces to viewers "The One Percent Movement." As a visionary and compassionate person, Kiri explains the movement and its significance in creating positive change. Each of us has the power to make a change for the betterment of humankind and the Earth. A new approach needs to come about with decision-making and makers. Those sitting at the "Decision Table" must make difficult choices to close the gap between problems and solutions. Overcoming Cultural preferences and differences is necessary to ensure positive change and outcomes for the planet and its habitants. Keri explains if 1% of the world's population gets behind a significant cause, a couple of decades from now, 10% of the people of the Earth will shift the outcome to positive. It starts with each of us, our choices have consequences, and the effect is part of the positive plan. The "Decision Table" needs all of us to contribute to recognizing the problems and come up with tough choices to create a positive outcome. Just doing nothing or saying it is someone else’s issue is a disastrous mindset. Viewers interested in being a 1%, in moving the dial positively 1%, and in partnering with that 1% can get involved with "The One Percent Movement" ; go to https://jointheonepercentmovement.com/ . One human at a time can make a big difference in changing current Earthly conditions, positively. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Design Velocity and " The One Percent Movement "- https://decisionvelocityleadership.com/ and https://theonepercentmovement.com/ .

On New to The Street TV's "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment," internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about social media influences on young children. META (f.k.a- Facebook) and TikTok are facing many lawsuits from parents who believe these social media platforms' contents and postings created addictive behaviors causing harmful situations for their children. Alain states many are hooked on these sites , riddled with unrealism that causes anxieties and other anti-social behaviors. A solution is to have a homogenous closed-loop network of users welcomed into a private group. Bullying and other harassing postings, typically seen on most social media websites, are not going to occur on a private chat channel. SekurMessenger offers the ability to set up a private group. The product doesn't ask for phone numbers; by using a Sekur 6-digit number, the subscriber can use their SekurMessenger account to determine membership. The subscriber can choose through acceptance notifications which are allowed in the chatroom. Even if a person is not a Sekur subscriber, the platform enables end-user to add people to the chatroom. You can even contact those in your address book or manually add others you would like to be in the private chatroom group. End-users can monitor the chatroom, if necessary, remove bad members. If you are tired of rude and insulting postings when you are communicating with others on these open-source social media platforms, get SekurMessenger for $5.00 per month , available in 61 countries; use PROMO CODE: Sekur15 for another 15% saving on a yearly subscription fee, equals about $50.00. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com and https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ . Do you want to regain your privacy today?

About Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA): (update)

Society Pass, Inc . (NASDAQ: SOPA) is building Southeast Asia's next-generation loyalty and data-focused marketing platform. The Company's technology ecosystem enables companies to work synergistically, transforming how consumers and merchants interact. SOPA goal is to generate customer loyalty and revenue for merchants and ease of consumer transactions. More transaction data becomes available as more merchants and consumers register on the Society Pass platform. More data generation creates opportunities to develop loyalty programs for consumers and merchants - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About Hanlon Investment Management and Vestbridge Advisors :

Hanlon Investment Management ("Hanlon") is an innovative asset management and boutique platform provider with more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry. They dedicated two decades to the success of providing comprehensive wealth management solutions for advisors and their clients. The time has uniquely qualified Hanlon to understand the personal needs of its clients and advisors. Their world-class managed accounts and wealth management platform provides a coordinated and comprehensive approach to the third-party investment management space. It includes many of the world's largest money managers. The platform portal provides advisors with seamless access to all relevant information, including the creation and execution of all portfolios' needs, investment proposal creation, and asset allocation money movement. Vestbridge Advisors , help individuals, families, and entities assess their situations, plan for the long-term, and invest accordingly. Because Vestbridge Advisors is a fiduciary, they always put their client's needs first. Vestbridge helps its clients achieve risk-adjusted growth without changing their lifestyles. Vestbridge assures a meaningful and professional experience. Disclaimer: Hanlon Investment Management and Vestbridge Advisors websites are provided for informational purposes only and shall not be construed to be a recommendation to buy or sell securities, and any investment decisions made based on any information found on websites are end-users sole responsibility - https://hanlon.com/ and https://vestbridge.com/ .

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra"), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on ones’ health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its business portfolio includes: CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high-margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country's largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search-and-discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com .

About Zerify, Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY)

Zerify, Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The Company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies through powerful multi-factor "out-of-band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones, and speakers, controlling computers and confidential data secure even offline and not during a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams, or BlueJeans, offers these protections. Zerify has built three offerings to protect data through collaborative communications. Zerify Meet , the industry's only zero-trust video conferencing platform, authenticates every user before joining a meeting. Zerify Defender locks down one's desktop camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard, and clipboard. Zerify API enables businesses of any size to integrate secure video conferencing into all applications - https://www.zerify.com/ .

About BFX Standard :

BFX Standard is relentless, determined, and disruptive. The Company reimagines, transforms, and is the new "Standard" in an unstoppable, global digital industry. BFX Standard's mission is to educate, empower and inspire its members to live a higher standard of life by teaching them the proven success secrets of today's wealthiest market traders and entrepreneurs. The BFX Standard team is unified and fueled by a passion for intuitive, elegant, and imaginative technology for individuals from all backgrounds. The goal is to empower and educate our students with life-long skills that matter. Members can meet with real educators in real-time according to the member schedule, which assists in the overall user's academic experience and education - https://bfxstandard.com/ .

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB):

Hapbee Technologies, Inc . (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) is a leading wearable wellness technology platform that aims to help people improve their well-being and enhance their feelings. The Company is the creator of the Hapbee Headband, powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology and delivers low-power electromagnetic signal blends designed to help improve users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and relaxation. Hapbee has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle, and Los Angeles - https://hapbee.com/ .

About Design Velocity Global:

Decision Velocity Global helps smart humans make smarter decisions. The organization designs sustainable solution pathways with its "Decision Velocity System" ™ to narrow the gap from problem to solution across the globe. Kiri-Maree continues to pioneer a new approach through "The One Percent Movement:" 1) to serve those who want to be the 1%, 2) to shift the dial forward by 1%, and 3) to build partnerships with those willing to do their 1%. Kiri-Maree is a pioneer, a revolutionary mastery of "Human Intelligence" (HI), a conversation that evolves. Kiri-Maree's new approach creates curiosity and smart thinking with changeable outcomes. Websites: https://decisionvelocityleadership.com/ and https://theonepercentmovement.com/ . Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/jointheonepercentmovement/ , https://www.facebook.com/kirimaree.moore , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFvfeOd0lTrowpaWGX5hv9Q ; https://www.linkedin.com/in/kirimareemoore/ and, https://www.imdb.com/user/ur154829748/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

