Guardforce AI Reports Interim Results for the Fiscal Year 2022 and Provides Business Update

Olivia Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI, stated, "In the first half of 2022 we made significant progress transforming Guardforce AI into an integrated AI and robotics business, complementing our well-established secured logistics business. Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the shutdown of certain customers’ facilities in the secured logistics business segment, we experienced a slight decrease in revenue less than 10%. However, even though the robotic AI segment revenue counts for approximately 4% of the total revenue, it has grown by 253% and increased nearly four-fold as a percentage of our total revenue compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021.”

“Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to expand and grow our global presence and our Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) business. We are now operating in 8 countries including China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Australia, UAE, and the United States.”

“We are also excited about the development progress we made on the Guardforce AI Intelligent Cloud Platform (GFAI ICP). In the first half of 2022, we successfully set up three main hubs for the GFAI ICP in Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong, each of which has the ability to manage well over 10,000 robots. At the end of June 30, 2022, approximately 6,000 robots were managed through the GFAI ICP across the globe. We are currently piloting value-added services such as robotics-based advertising in Thailand and Macau through the GFAI ICP with the deployed robots that are on a trial and rental basis. As we increase the number of robots deployed worldwide, we will work with our partners to expand and add value-added services to our platform, such as hotel self-check-in/out, restaurant waitlist management, and food delivery services.”

“On the acquisition front, we continue to strengthen our presence in the Asia Pacific region, as we expanded into mainland China, one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for robotics and security solutions. We completed three target acquisitions in China, providing us immediate access to thousands of valuable clients. Towards that end, we recently announced that we are acquiring Shenzhen Kewei Robot Technology Company Limited ("Kewei"), a high-tech robotics company specializing in developing robotics software solutions and robotics management platforms, as well as robotics sales and technical services. This acquisition will provide new RaaS capabilities, add over a dozen key robotics-related patents and expand our global Fortune 500 customer base. Kewei’s RaaS platform currently operates more than 65,000 robots that belong to Kewei, clients, and partners, of which more than 40,000 are equipped with screens for advertising and interactive features. Our goal is to capture a significant share of the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar RaaS market.”

“Overall, we are highly encouraged by the outlook for the business and expect to resume strong organic revenue growth company-wide as pandemic-related restrictions begin to ease. We believe the recent realignment of our management team is timely, given the success and increased focus on our RaaS business line, which positions us to become a dominant player in this rapidly emerging market. Moreover, we have built a highly scalable business model that we believe will drive significant value for shareholders as we continue to execute on our business model.”

Financial Overview

Net revenue decreased by $1.46 million or 7.9%, to $16.9 million for 1H 2022, compared to $18.4 million for 1H 2021. This decrease was primarily due to COVID-19 and the shutdown of certain customer facilities to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, especially during February 2022 to May 2022. Gross profit decreased slightly to $1.9 million for the first half of 2022 compared to $2.1 million for the same period last year, and gross margin increased from 11.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to 11.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to cost control initiatives. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, total selling, distribution, and administrative (SD&A) expenses were $7.0 million an increase of $3.7 million, or 113.3%, compared to $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The net increase was mainly due to an increase in headquarter expenses, including staff expenses, directors’ salaries, sales and marketing and for general corporate purposes and legal and professional fees in connection with the private placements and acquisition of subsidiaries as well as the higher costs of operating as a public company and an increase in robotics business expenses including staff expenses, rental expenses and marketing expenses to further the RaaS business and related technology capabilities. Operating loss was $5.5 million for 1H 2022, compared to $1.3 million for 1H 2021. The primary reason for the increase in operating loss was an increase in SD&A. Net loss was $6.3 million or $0.18 per basic and diluted share for 1H 2022, compared to $1.5 million or $0.09 per basic and diluted share for 1H 2021. This was mainly due to lower revenue and an increase in SD&A. As of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $9.5 million and $14.3 million cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, respectively.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

For the six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 16,942,522 $ 18,405,025 Cost of sales (14,998,727 ) (16,346,463 ) Gross profit 1,943,795 2,058,562 Provision for and write off of withholding taxes receivable (263,340 ) (98,226 ) Stock based compensation (252,095 ) - Selling, distribution and administrative expenses (6,977,996 ) (3,271,608 ) Operating loss (5,549,636 ) (1,311,272 ) Other income 46,859 237,178 Foreign exchange losses, net (745,759 ) (40,137 ) Finance costs (410,861 ) (440,952 ) Loss before income tax (6,659,397 ) (1,555,183 ) Provision for income tax benefit 320,183 - Loss for the period (6,339,214 ) (1,555,183 ) Less: loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interests 32,392 (91 ) Loss attributable to equity holders of the Company $ (6,306,822 ) $ (1,555,274 ) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic 35,235,992 17,486,264 Diluted 35,235,992 17,486,264

Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

As at

June 30,

2022 As at

December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,728,491 $ 12,728,783 Restricted cash - 1,600,000 Trade receivables 5,464,069 4,939,568 Other receivables 1,016,220 - Other current assets 2,457,334 1,275,981 Inventories 8,769,701 1,387,549 Amount due from related parties 6,416,362 26,007 Total current assets 31,852,177 21,957,888 Non-current assets: Restricted cash 1,811,750 1,525,028 Property, plant and equipment 12,219,476 9,897,301 Right-of-use assets 2,133,297 2,364,993 Intangible assets 6,249,273 164,316 Goodwill 2,679,445 329,534 Deposits paid for business acquisitions 7,020,000 - Withholding taxes receivable 2,451,616 3,531,953 Deferred tax assets, net 1,910,689 1,635,638 Other non-current assets 482,143 345,586 Total non-current assets 36,957,689 19,794,349 Total assets $ 68,809,866 $ 41,752,237 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Trade and other payables $ 3,650,442 $ 1,028,721 Borrowings 1,011,749 933,110 Borrowings from related parties 16,209,546 13,506,184 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,423,063 2,366,045 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 261,940 619,301 Other current liabilities 1,683,355 1,824,635 Amount due to related parties 5,856,114 2,217,752 Total current liabilities 30,096,209 22,495,748 Non-current liabilities: Borrowings 518,613 859,120 Operating lease liabilities 741,218 - Borrowings from related parties 1,927,803 5,332,803 Finance lease liabilities 622,062 666,455 Other non-current liabilities 54,000 54,000 Provision for employee benefits 5,470,714 5,819,132 Total non-current liabilities 9,334,410 12,731,510 Total liabilities 39,430,619 35,227,258 Equity Ordinary shares – par value $0.003 authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 54,879,075 shares at June 30, 2022; par value $0.003 authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,201,842 shares at December 31, 2021 164,638 63,606 Subscription receivable (50,000 ) (50,000 ) Additional paid in capital 44,669,954 15,379,595 Legal reserve 223,500 223,500 Warrants reserve 251,036 251,036 Deficit (16,511,042 ) (10,204,220 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 623,618 821,527 Capital & reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company 29,371,704 6,485,044 Non-controlling interests 7,543 39,935 Total equity 29,379,247 6,524,979 Total liabilities and equity $ 68,809,866 $ 41,752,237

Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

For the six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loss for the period $ (6,339,214 ) $ (1,555,183 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation and Amortization of intangible assets 2,697,378 2,542,432 Stock-based compensation 252,095 - Finance costs 506,818 341,123 Loss/(Gain) from fixed assets disposal 24,530 (2,189 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in trade and other receivables (205,716 ) (673,605 ) Increase in other current assets (969,004 ) (1,005,395 ) Increase in inventories (5,521,429 ) (2,105,633 ) (Increase)/Decrease in amount due from/to related parties (6,111,443 ) 2,932,310 Decrease/(Increase) in other non-current assets 901 (98,693 ) Increase in provision for and write off of withholding taxes receivable 263,340 98,226 Increase in deferred tax assets (325,083 ) - Increase in Trade and other payables and other current liabilities 1,265,752 900,767 Increase in withholding taxes receivable 663,095 522,688 (Decrease)/Increase in provision for employee benefits (29,812 ) 146,100 Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities (13,827,792 ) 2,042,948 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (2,309,334 ) (2,251,341 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 4,120 2,598 Acquisition of intangible assets (3,082,880 ) - Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (1,793,614 ) 24,276 Deposits paid for business acquisitions (2,160,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (9,341,708 ) (2,224,467 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares 18,275,728 - Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1,423,690 Proceeds from borrowings - 1,622,855 Repayment of borrowings (840,762 ) (378,046 ) Payment of lease liabilities (1,483,203 ) (1,246,462 ) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 17,375,453 (1,653 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5,794,047 ) (183,172 ) Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held (519,523 ) (554,528 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at January 1, 15,853,811 10,129,910 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at June 30, $ 9,540,241 $ 9,392,210 Non-cash investing and financing activities Equity portion of purchase consideration paid for acquisition of subsidiaries 4,579,879 -

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we use the non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA as financial measures for our consolidated results.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present the non-IFRS financial measures in order to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results.

EBITDA represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.

Non-IFRS adjusted net (loss) income represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of stock-based compensation expense and allowance for and write off of withholding tax receivables.

Non-IFRS (loss) earnings per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods. Non-IFRS diluted (loss) earnings per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods on a diluted basis.

The table below is a reconciliation of our net income to EBITDA and non-IFRS net income for the periods indicated:

For the six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Net loss - IFRS $ (6,339,214 ) $ (1,555,183 ) Finance costs 410,861 440,952 Income tax benefit (320,183 ) - Depreciation and amortization expense 2,697,378 2,542,432 EBITDA (3,551,158 ) 1,428,201 Allowance for and write off of withholding tax receivables 263,340 98,226 Stock-based compensation expenses 252,095 - Adjusted net (loss) income (Non-IFRS) $ (3,035,723 ) $ 1,526,427 Non-IFRS (loss) earnings per share Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.09 Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic and diluted 35,235,992 17,486,264



