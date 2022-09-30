NAR Names Revive the Winner of 2022 Pitch Battle Competition at iOi Summit

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® announced Thursday that Revive was the winner of the fourth annual “Pitch Battle” competition at the 2022 Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit.

NAR’s strategic investment arm, Second Century Ventures, hosted this year’s Pitch Battle in Los Angeles, California. The competition provided an opportunity for 12 finalists to showcase innovative new tools and resources for commercial and residential real estate marketplaces.

The top prize was awarded to Revive, a fast-growing startup with a mission to guide home sellers through renovations to sell their property for more. The company, founded in 2019, uses a next-generation approach to home preparations that enables sellers to make the most practical and impactful updates without the upfront cost and uncertainty generally associated with home improvements.

“This year’s Pitch Battle saw some of the most promising PropTech startups showcase their innovations to a crowd of stakeholders ranging from global investors to futurists to real estate professionals,” said NAR CEO and SCV President Bob Goldberg. “Revive embodies the essence of iOi and our Pitch Battle – the products and services on display today will have a tremendous impact on consumers and real estate agents. I’m thrilled we have this opportunity to promote the progress unfolding in the market, and I congratulate Revive on the well-deserved victory.”

In its pitch, Revive highlighted the hands-on approach it takes to help home sellers maximize the return on investment. Founder and CEO Michael Alladawi explained how his company has developed processes, technology and expertise to guide homeowners and Realtors® when creating their plans for renovations. Revive provides capital at no upfront cost to the homeowner and a vetted contractor to execute those plans.

In addition to the considerable exposure, Revive will be awarded $15,000, a booth at NAR's annual conference in November (NAR NXT) and will present the next Pitch Battle winner at the 2023 iOi Summit.

The Pitch Battle’s Crowd Favorite, as voted on by the in-person and virtual audience, was awarded to Stake, an innovative loyalty program delivering cash back for renters. Currently available in 30,000 homes nationwide, Stake empowers renters to save, build wealth, and unlock free and equitable banking services.

During the company’s pitch, Co-Founder and CEO Rowland Hobbs explained how rental communities that offer Stake outperform with dramatically improved demand, loyalty and retention.

To see the full list of 2022 Pitch Battle finalists, visit ioisummit.realtor/pitch-battle.

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Second Century Ventures (SCV) is the most active global real estate technology fund. Backed by NAR, SCV leverages the association's more than 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives around the globe. SCV helps portfolio companies grow across the world's largest industries including real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance. SCV also operates the award-winning REACH scale-up program in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the UK.

