EY Global Blockchain Leader, Paul Brody, Appointed as EEA Board of Directors Representative to Help Guide Increasing Business Adoption of Ethereum

The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) today announced the advancement of longtime EEA member Ernst & Young (EY) to the Board, the highest level of the organization. In addition, the EEA announced that EY Global Blockchain Leader, Paul Brody, will serve as the company's EEA Board of Directors representative, taking part in guiding the organization's vision, driving member engagement, and building new advocacy, careers, and education initiatives to advance the Ethereum business ecosystem.

Join Paul Brody and EEA leadership at Devcon (October 11-14, 2022) in Bogotá, Colombia, to explore how Ethereum can be used to drive value, speed up settlement times, increase transparency and decentralize commerce across all industry sectors:

EY and Brody join the Board, which includes representatives from EEA member companies including Accenture, Banco Santander, BlockApps, ConsenSys, the Ethereum Foundation, J.P. Morgan, Microsoft, the Open Foundation, and Palm NFT Studio. As a consulting company that partners with global businesses on blockchain solutions that support the complete business lifecycle from contracting, ordering, fulfilling, and invoicing to payments, EY's expertise will be instrumental to the EEA Board and member community.

"This is an exciting time for businesses that are building on Ethereum, with The Merge offering companies a path forward to deploying decentralized solutions on Ethereum's now energy-efficient Mainnet. With EY's combined expertise as a business leader in the Ethereum ecosystem and as a longtime EEA member, the EEA and its members can expect to benefit greatly from EY joining at the Board level. Paul's expertise in understanding business readiness and deploying enterprise-grade distributed ledger financial services solutions will be pivotal to the EEA's efforts in helping businesses deploy on the Ethereum Mainnet, and understand Ethereum technology and its business derivatives," said EEA Executive Director Dan Burnett.

From acquiring insights to managing the tax and audit requirements for Ethereum blockchain-based transactions, EY helps businesses handle the regulatory and tax complexities of an emerging ecosystem. Newly appointed EEA Board representative Paul Brody was the first to lead EY's blockchain strategy engagement, working to determine how digital services and payments come together in the new digital world. Under his blockchain leadership, EY became the first Big 4 firm to commit to the public blockchain. EY's global blockchain solutions platforms, including EY OpsChain and EY Blockchain Analyzer, allow businesses to harness the power of blockchain, increasing efficiency and reducing transaction costs. Both are delivered through EY's SaaS platform blockchain.ey.com and aim to address the ecosystem's most pressing problems – privacy, securpo67ity and regulatory compliance.

"EY is focused on the Ethereum ecosystem for many reasons; most importantly, it has strong organizations backing it such as the EEA and the Ethereum Foundation. It is with great excitement that I join the Board of Directors of the EEA, and I am looking forward to collaborating on what's next on the Ethereum business roadmap. The EEA is helping to do the important work of ensuring that businesses understand Ethereum's business readiness, and here at EY, we are passionate about that aspect of Ethereum. We are excited to work with the EEA to further how businesses of all sizes tap into Ethereum's potential," said Brody, who is a featured interviewee in the EEA Ethereum Business Readiness Report 2022.

About the EEA

The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) enables organizations to adopt and use Ethereum technology in their daily business operations. The EEA empowers the Ethereum ecosystem to develop new business opportunities, drive industry adoption, and learn and collaborate. The EEA Community Projects provides a hub for open source development of code, APIs, standards, and reference implementations. To learn more about joining the EEA, reach out to membership@entethalliance.org or visit https://entethalliance.org/become-a-member/.

