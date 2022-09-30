Orion Infrastructure Capital (OIC) announces twelve promotions over the last nine months as the team grows to thirty-five people

OIC, a leading North American infrastructure investment firm, has announced twelve promotions over the last nine months across new and existing investment strategies.

"Creating growth opportunities for our multifaceted team is core to OIC's vision," said Nazar Massouh, CEO and Co-Managing Partner. "We are pleased to celebrate our top performers as they grow their responsibilities and increase their impact on OIC's success."

Zhao Yang (LINKEDIN) and Matt Kondratowicz (LINKEDIN) were promoted to Managing Director in recognition of their significant contributions to the firm across the legal and Investment Performance & Optimization (IPO) functions. Zhao is the General Counsel for OIC's Infrastructure Growth investment strategy and is responsible for legal, structuring, and compliance matters across the firm's investment and operational activities. Zhao is a voting member of both OIC's ESG Committee and the firm's Diversity Committee. Matt is Head of the IPO Group responsible for driving value creation, improving efficiency, executing follow-ons and divestitures, and mitigating risk across OIC's investment portfolio.

Abbie Perry (LINKEDIN), Jon Saelinger (LINKEDIN), and Dave Blanchard (LINKEDIN) were promoted to Senior Vice President. Abbie, based in Houston, is Controller of the Infrastructure Growth investment strategy and is also responsible for accounting and finance matters across OIC including investor and tax structuring and reporting for OIC's multiple funds. Dave and Jon, both based in New York, are responsible for the evaluation, due diligence, execution, and monitoring of investments. Jon focuses on the Infrastructure Credit investment strategy and Dave is dedicated to the Infrastructure Growth investment strategy.

Robert Finger (LINKEDIN) , Mimi Powell (LINKEDIN), Georgiana Zehner (LINKEDIN) and Grace van Bark (LINKEDIN) were promoted to Vice President. Robert is based in Houston and works in the IPO Group with responsibilities for driving value creation, improving efficiency, executing follow-ons and divestitures across OIC's investments. Mimi is counsel in the New York office focused on OIC's three investment strategies and is responsible for legal, structuring, and compliance matters. Both Georgiana and Grace are on the OIC Infrastructure Credit investment team in Houston and are responsible for the evaluation, due diligence, execution and monitoring of investments in the Credit investment strategy.

Kaitlyn Evins (LINKEDIN) was promoted to Senior Associate on the accounting and finance team. Kaitlyn is based in Houston and handles investor, tax and other finance and accounting matters across all of OIC's investment strategies.

Lindsay Hagmann (LINKEDIN) and Dimitrios Konstantellos (LINKEDIN) were promoted to Associate. Lindsay is based in the Houston office and is responsible for accounting, finance, and tax matters across the firm. Dimitrios is on the Risk and Investment Strategists team. He is responsible for risk analysis and optimization, data management, and monitoring of investment performance.

"We are very proud of these individuals. They have been instrumental in allowing the firm to deliver strong returns to investors and build fantastic investment, legal and finance functions, all while strategically growing to thirty-five people in three offices to manage over $3 billion across three investment strategies. These promotions also continue OIC's trend of providing great opportunities for a diverse set of people from a variety of backgrounds very early on in their careers," said Karen Vejseli, Partner and Group CFO.

About OIC

With over $3 billion in assets under management, OIC invests in North America and select international markets. OIC's unique partnership approach – for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs – cultivates creative credit, equity, and growth capital solutions to help middle market businesses scale and deploy sustainable infrastructure. OIC's target investment sectors include energy efficiency, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure, sustainable power generation, renewable fuels, waste & recycling, water, transportation, and agriculture. OIC was founded in 2015 by a team of energy and sustainability veterans, successful infrastructure investors, and former asset owners and industry operators. Across OIC's platform is a team of 35 professionals based in New York, Houston and London. For more information, please visit www.OIC.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005033/en/