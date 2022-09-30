Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Appoints Bob Brooks to Vice President, General Manager, Tennessee

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has appointed Bob Brooks to the role of Vice President, General Manager, Tennessee, effective October 1, 2022.

Mr. Brooks, who will report to Mike McLaughlin, President, Central Region, will be responsible for leading all sales activities in the Memphis, Tennessee, market where Southern Glazer's operates, including but not limited to developing short and long-term strategic planning, establishing sales policies and procedures, introducing new products, and preparing sales forecasts.

"Bob has an incredible talent for working collaboratively with his team and across business functions to achieve impactful results," said Mike McLaughlin. "His diverse background, industry expertise, and strategic mindset all contribute to his first-rate leadership skills. I'm looking forward to seeing Bob's continued success in Tennessee."

Mr. Brooks began his more than 15-year career journey at Southern Glazer's as a sales trainee in Arkansas, and over time, grew from trainee, to consultant, to sales manager. Most recently, Mr. Brooks held the role of Vice President, Commercial Strategy, South Central Sub Region, and has worked diligently to find growth opportunities across his supported markets.

Mr. Brooks will work closely with his replacement to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer's was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer's was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

