Braze to Hold Investor Event on October 13, 2022

Braze BRZE, the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love, today announced it will hold an Investor Event on October 13th beginning at 1:30 pm ET to discuss its business and product development efforts.

The live broadcast and on-demand replay will be available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2022 Best US and UK Workplaces in Technology, Fortune's 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune's 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

