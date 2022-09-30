Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,184 in the last 365 days.

WestPark Capital Announces Closing of $5 Million Private Placement Priced at-the-Market for Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM)

WestPark Capital, Inc., a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer, today announced the closing of a private placement priced at-the-market for Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM, a mobile esports company with an esports and social platform that includes proprietary compression technology. In addition, the company holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments and players in India. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to develop championship esports events in India and its game platform.

WestPark Capital, Inc. was the Exclusive Placement Agent for the offering.

The unregistered shares of common stock and warrants sold in the offering described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the shares of common stock, the warrants and the shares of common stock underlying the warrants may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors.

About WestPark Capital, Inc.

WestPark Capital is a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, CMPOs, RDs, ATM, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services. Additional information about WestPark Capital is available at www.wpcapital.com or at info@wpcapital.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005062/en/

You just read:

WestPark Capital Announces Closing of $5 Million Private Placement Priced at-the-Market for Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.