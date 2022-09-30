Monument Sotheby's International Realty Invests in Substantial Partnership With Ocean Atlantic Sotheby's International Realty

BALTIMORE, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Sotheby's International Realty announces a substantial partnership interest in affiliate firm Ocean Atlantic Sotheby's International Realty, a leading real estate brokerage based in Southern Delaware. Ocean Atlantic Sotheby's International Realty has 67 sales professionals who represent a broad range of spectacular properties throughout the beach towns of Delaware and Maryland. The companies achieved a combined sales volume of $1.7 billion in 2021 and will now specialize in markets spanning all of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

"As a thriving business serving Coastal Delaware and Maryland, our mission has always been to provide the most comprehensive local expertise and personal service throughout our clients' real estate journeys. This strategic partnership will allow both companies to expand that vision while deepening the commitment to the communities and clients we serve," said Kathleen Schell, co-owner of Ocean Atlantic Sotheby's International Realty. "We are thrilled to partner with Monument Sotheby's International Realty. Together we are poised to continue to deliver an exceptional client experience through in-depth local knowledge, extraordinary marketing tools, and the best technology with the most trusted and recognized real estate brand in the world, Sotheby's International Realty."

"As one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the country according to RealTrends, we are proud to partner with Ocean Atlantic Sotheby's International Realty," said Shawn Evans, co-owner of Monument Sotheby's International Realty. "This move brings our boundaries together to create a stronger regional presence that is supported by a larger network of professionals with significant marketing resources for our clients. We know the Sotheby's International Realty brand sets an expectation of success through white glove service, and we look forward to delivering an incomparable impact with a team of sales professionals who are among the most influential and experienced in the Mid-Atlantic area."

The existing management teams will continue to lead the companies and will participate as partners in the ongoing growth and development of the firms. "I'm extremely proud of our companies and their positive impact on the communities we serve. Our partnership with Ocean Atlantic Sotheby's International Realty reflects our commitment to quality and strength in the local marketplace. In an industry saturated with value brands, we pride ourselves on being an innovative and consumer-focused brand dedicated to increasing our level of service. Doing more is our distinction. We are looking forward to providing wide-ranging property exposure for our clients, increased regional market knowledge throughout the Mid-Atlantic, and opportunities for growth for our team of real estate professionals," said Charlie Hatter, co-owner of Monument Sotheby's International Realty.

Monument Sotheby's International Realty was founded to provide an unparalleled level of service and local market expertise. Our handpicked team consists of the most influential and experienced professionals in the Mid-Atlantic area real estate.

