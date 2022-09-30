Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,112 in the last 365 days.

MNC President Joins Île-à-la-Crosse Survivors on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Île-à-la-Crosse, Saskatchewan, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the invitation of Elders and Survivors from Île-à-la-Crosse, President Caron will join the community's remembrance ceremonies on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. 

President Caron shared that, "This year's theme for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Remembering the Children. That fact that so many Métis Survivors remain forgotten and ignored is an ongoing disgrace that must be addressed."

Despite the official recognition of the Métis as a distinct Indigenous people in the Constitution Act of 1982, former students of both the Île-à-la-Crosse Residential School and the Timber Bay/Montreal Lake Children's Home, as well as many Métis students across the Homeland, were excluded from formal recognition, compensation payments and healing supports through IRSSA.

The Métis National Council stands with the Métis Nation - Saskatchewan and the Île-à-la-Crosse Residential School Survivors. All Survivors, regardless of the type of school they attended, who ran it, or who it was funded by deserve recognition, compensation and equitable support in their deeply personal healing journeys. 

"We stand in awe of the strength and grace of Métis Survivors. Many of these Survivors have been unable to begin or continue their healing journeys because their stories have remained untold or pushed aside," added President Caron. "These Survivors deserve justice and healing. It is time for the Catholic Church, federal government, and province of Saskatchewan to step up and do the right thing." 


Steve Sutherland
Métis National Council
steves@metisnation.ca

You just read:

MNC President Joins Île-à-la-Crosse Survivors on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.