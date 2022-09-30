Submit Release
Banner Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) ("Banner"), the parent company of Banner Bank, today announced that it will report its third quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. PDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss the results. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet.

Interested investors may listen to the call live at www.bannerbank.com. Investment professionals are invited to dial (844) 200-6205 using access code 664717 to participate in the call. A replay will be available for one week at (866) 813-9403 using access code 067235 or at www.bannerbank.com.

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $16.39 billion bank holding company operating one commercial bank in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are "forward-looking statements." These statements relate to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and performance in future periods may be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified in our risk factors contained in Banner Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Banner Corporation expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements found herein to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations of results or any change in events.

CONTACT:  MARK J. GRESCOVICH,
  PRESIDENT & CEO
  PETER J. CONNER, CFO
  (509) 527-3636

