IndexIQ To Transfer Exchange Listing of Leaders in Research & Development ETF Suite To Nasdaq

This suite of ETFs is designed to provide exposure to those companies best positioned for future innovation and expansion of existing capabilities through sustained investment in R&D

IndexIQ today announced plans to transfer the listing of the Leaders in Research & Development ETF Suite from NYSE Arca to Nasdaq on or around October 18th, 2022.

The three funds that will be transferred are:

Fund Name Ticker IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF LRND IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF MRND IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF WRND

Investors in the funds should not expect to see any meaningful impact on their trading experience as a result of the transfer.

LRND, MRND, and WRND seek to track to the price and yield performance of the IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders Index, IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders Index, and IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders Index (together the "Indexes"), respectively. These funds are designed to offer exposure to companies that have a history of consistently reinvesting into their research and development activities, either domestically or globally, positioning themselves for future innovations and the expansion of existing capabilities.

IndexIQ is continually working to diversify the exchanges on which its ETFs trade. With this ongoing partnership, IndexIQ seeks to better serve our clients through optimizing our ETF offerings. Many of IndexIQ's ETFs remain listed at NYSE Arca and we continue to view NYSE Arca as a valued and dependable partner for our funds

About IndexIQ

IndexIQ, a New York Life Investments company, is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with a decade of offering highly differentiated and innovative solutions to retail and institutional investors. With $5.1 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, IndexIQ leverages the asset management capabilities of New York Life Investments' multi-boutique platform into its suite of offerings which include: fixed income, equities, alternatives, ESG components and specialty asset classes. For additional information on IndexIQ, visit https://www.newyorklifeinvestments.com/etf or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Disclosures

About Risk:

IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF / IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF / IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF

Principal Risks

Equity Securities Risk

Investments in common stocks and other equity securities are particularly subject to the risk of changes in investors' perceptions of the financial condition of an issuer, conditions affecting equity markets generally and political and/or economic events. Equity prices may also be particularly sensitive to rising interest rates, as the cost of capital rises and borrowing costs increase.

New Fund Risk

The Fund is a new fund. As a new fund, there can be no assurance that it will grow to or maintain an economically viable size, in which case it could ultimately liquidate.

Non-Diversified Risk

The Fund is classified as a "non-diversified" investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act"), which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. To the extent the Fund invests its assets in a smaller number of issuers, the Fund will be more susceptible to negative events affecting those issuers than a diversified fund.

Industry/Sector Concentration Risk.

The Fund's investment of a large percentage of its assets in the securities of issuers within the same industry or sector means that an adverse economic, business or political development may affect the value of the Fund's investments more than if the Fund were more broadly diversified. A concentration makes the Fund more susceptible to any single occurrence and may subject the Fund to greater market risk than a fund that is not so concentrated.

IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF

Mid-Capitalization Companies Risk. Mid-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse general market or economic developments, and their securities may be less liquid and may experience greater price volatility than larger, more established companies.

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF

Large-Capitalization Companies Risk

Large-capitalization companies may be less able than smaller capitalization companies to adapt to changing market conditions. Large-capitalization companies may be more mature and subject to more limited growth potential compared with smaller capitalization companies. During different market cycles, the performance of large-capitalization companies has trailed the overall performance of the broader securities markets.

IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF

Foreign Securities Risk

Foreign securities can be subject to greater risks than U.S. investments, including currency fluctuations, less liquid trading markets, greater price volatility, political and economic instability, less publicly available information, and changes in tax or currency laws or monetary policy. These risks are likely to be greater for emerging markets than in developed markets.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Asset allocation and diversification may not protect against market risk, loss of principal, or volatility of returns. There is no guarantee that these investment strategies will work under all market conditions or are suitable for all investors, and each investor should evaluate their ability to invest long-term, especially during periods of downturn in the market. No representation is being made that any account, product, or strategy will or is likely to achieve profits. This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Your clients should consult your tax or legal advisor regarding such matters. This material is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast, research or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy.

Consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and the statement of additional information include this and other relevant information about the Funds and are available by visiting IQetfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

IndexIQ® is the indirect wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC and serves as the advisor to the IndexIQ ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS) is the principal underwriter of the ETFs, and NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a distributor of the ETFs. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is located at 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with NYLIFE Distributors LLC. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a Member FINRA/SIPC.

"New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005119/en/