EuroGeographics selected as friend of the EU Mission Adaptation to Climate Change

EuroGeographics, the voice of Europe’s National Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registration Authorities, is delighted to be selected as a friend of the EU Mission Adaptation to Climate Change.





The international not-for-profit association fully endorses the Mission’s charter and, together with its members, is committed to using its expertise and extensive network to strive towards climate resilience by 2030.





“Location is a powerful tool; it tells us where things happen but also provides the link between information and action so we can target action and coordinate responses,” says Léa Bodossian, Secretary General and Executive Director of EuroGeographics.





“As a friend of the EU Mission Adaptation to Climate Change, we will faciliite access to the wealth of expertise within our membership to support a range of actions that require the best available knowledge for adaptation to climate change and solutions.”





“Our members’ official data is already being used to realise national climate targets and biodiversity plans, and deliver smarter, sustainable, intelligent transport. However, climate challenges extend beyond national boundaries, and all too often borders prove to be obstacles in translating national benefits into international policy success.”





“In partnership with our members, we provide the only interoperable pan-European datasets created using official authoritative geospatial data. These include topographic data, imagery and a digital elevation model, which are released as open data through the Open Maps for Europe project, and can be used for cross-border action.”





“We are delighted to be selected as a friend of Mission and look forward to contributing to its success as part of a community committed to developing innovative solutions to adapt to climate change.”





EU Missions are a new way to bring concrete solutions to some of our greatest challenges. The main goal of the Mission Adaptation to Climate Change is to support at least 150 European regions and communities towards climate resilience by 2030.





The mission will foster the development of innovative solutions to adapt to climate change and encourage regions, cities and communities to lead the societal transformation.





EuroGeographics is an international not-for-profit organisation (AISBL/ IVZW under Belgian Law. BCE registration: 833 607 112) and the membership association for the European National Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registry Authorities.





To find out more about EuroGeographics, please visit www.eurogeographics.org





Open Maps for Europe is co-ordinated by EuroGeographics in partnership with National Geographic Institute (NGI) Belgium, and co-financed by the Connecting Europe Facility of the European Union.