Choline Chloride Market Size Worth $916.9 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 6.4%: AMR

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global choline chloride market was estimated at $494.4 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $916.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $494.4 Million Market Size in 2031 $916.9 Billion CAGR 6.4% No. of Pages in Report 318 Segments Covered Form, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in use of choline chloride in industries such as personal care and pharmaceutical Opportunities Choline chloride has high cation load content making it viable to be used across human nutritional products such as beverages, dairy products, supplementary diet foods, and other nutritional products Restraints Several side effects associated with excessive use of human nutritional products containing choline chloride



Covid-19 Scenario-

Several key companies such as BASF SE, Solvay, and others had witnessed decline in sales for their chemical segments amidst the pandemic.

However, growing awareness for hygiene & sanitization had heightened the consumption of choline chloride in industries such as chemical, food & beverages, and healthcare, thus providing a mixed impact to the market altogether.

The global choline chloride market is analyzed across form, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on form, the powder segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the animal feed segment held nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global choline chloride market report include Balaji Amines Ltd., Balchem Inc., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, Kemin Industries Inc., Liaoning Biochem Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Algry Quimica Sl, Nuproxa Switzerland Ltd., Pestell Nutrition Inc., SDA Product, Spectrum Chemical, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Imperial Group Limited. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global medical tape market. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

