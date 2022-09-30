Medical Tourism Market Growth & Size by 2028 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Tourism market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Medical Tourism market during 2022-2028. Medical Tourism market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Medical Tourism estimated at USD 83940 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 149930 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Medical Tourism Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application.

Types: -

Cardio Internal Medicine

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Oncology

Fertility Treatments

Orthopedic Treatment

Other

Medical Tourism

Applications: -

Personal

Group

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Pantai Holdings Berhad

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Dentalpro

Prince Court Medical Centre

Island Hospital

IJN Health Institute

Mahkota Medical Centre

Sunway Medical Centre

LohGuanLye Specialists Centre

Tropicana Medical Centre

Key Benefits of Medical Tourism Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Medical Tourism Market

