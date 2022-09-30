Global Avocado Puree Market Is Expected to Generate $726.6 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in busy lifestyle of consumers, surge in ready-to-eat baby food sales, and superior flavor of prepared infant foods drive the global avocado puree market. The loss of supply chains and distribution channels in the initial months of the pandemic caused small losses for the market, which were recovered in the later phases. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global avocado puree market garnered $480.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $726.6 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global avocado puree market, owing to implementation of global lockdown and stringent social distancing norms.

The declaration regarding the shutdown of notable proportion of the hospitality industry, including full-service restaurants, caterings, and quick-service restaurants dramatically hampered the sale of foodservice equipment.

The loss of supply chains and distribution channels in the initial months of the pandemic caused small losses for the market. However, these losses were recovered in the later phases.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global avocado puree market based on Category, Application, Sales channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on category, the organic segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global avocado puree market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the conventional segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the infant food segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global avocado puree market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the beverages segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the indirect sales segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global avocado puree market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the direct sales segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total avocado puree market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Leading market players of the global avocado puree market analyzed in the research include DMH Ingredients Inc., Ferreiro and Company, Florigin Limited, Florigin Limited, Lemon concentrate S.L.U, Markon, SFI Rotterdam BV, Stonehill Produce, Simped Foods Pty Ltd, The Berry Man, The Food Fellas, The Wilatta Group, and Wholly Guacamole.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global avocado puree market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

