Sperm Bank Market Size Worth $7.52 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Global sperm bank market growth is driven by increasing access to infertility treatment, rising awareness, and innovations in cryopreservation techniques. Also, rising demand for the fertility treatments like In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) is also propelling market growth. North America emerged as the largest market for the global sperm bank market, with a 43.40% share of the market revenue in 2021.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global sperm bank market is expected to grow from USD 5.08 billion in 2021 to USD 7.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The growing demand for insemination procedures worldwide is anticipated to expand the sperm bank industry demand during the projection period. Moreover, growing infertility cases and the availability of numerous semen analysis tests are also helping to propel market growth. However, the high operating costs of sperm banks, negative strategy toward sperm banks and donors, and stringent government regulations across different countries are restraining market growth. Furthermore, the growing acceptance of single-parent or same-sex families across different countries and societies are opportunities for market growth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global sperm bank market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



Market Growth & Trends



The growth of the sperm bank market is driven by the rising advancements in semen cryopreservation to preserve sperm cells. Moreover, the growing prevalence of obesity globally is the market growth trend. Further, obesity is a known risk element for low sperm count in female & men infertility. Women and men who are infertile use artificial insemination techniques. In addition, the increasing incidences of infertility due to the growing prevalence of different chronic ailments, such as uterine fibroids, thyroid, obesity, and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), coupled with the escalating consumption of drugs & tobacco-based products are also helping to propel the market growth. Further, the increased awareness of reproductive treatment options like IVF and ICSI and favorable government rules for sperm donation is helping to drive market growth. Also, the growing acceptance of the Gay, Bisexual, Lesbian, and Transgender (LGBT) community is expected to propel the market growth.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the semen analysis segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 23.21% and market revenue of 1.17 billion.



The services type segment is divided into semen analysis, sperm storage, specimen storage, genetic consultation, donor screening, and others. In 2021, the semen analysis segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 23.21% and market revenue of 1.17 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing government initiatives.



• In 2021, the known donor segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39.14% and market revenue of 1.98 billion.



The donor type segment is divided into anonymous donor, known donor, and ID disclosure donors. In 2021, the known donor segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39.14% and market revenue of 1.98 billion. This growth is attributed to the supportive laws for eliminating the anonymity of sperm donors in the countries.



• In 2021, the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.26% and market revenue of 1.94 billion.



The vials type segment is divided into intracervical insemination (ICI), intrauterine insemination (IUI), and in-vitro fertilization (IVF). In 2021, the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.26% and market revenue of 1.94 billion. This growth is attributed to the increased accessibility and availability of potential treatments.



• In 2021, the in vitro fertilization centers segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54.36% and market revenue of 2.76 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into in vitro fertilization centers and donor insemination centers. In 2021, the in vitro fertilization centers segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54.36% and market revenue of 2.76 billion. This growth is attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of IVF procedures.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Sperm Bank Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global sperm bank industry, with a market share of 43.40% and a market value of around 2.20 billion in 2021. North America dominates the sperm bank market due to the rising cases of infertility among the regional population. Moreover, raising the incidences of infertility and the accessibility of developed helped reproductive technologies are also helping to drive the region's market growth. Further, the Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 6.01% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the availability of lower-cost treatments. In addition, the growing rate of infertility & miscarriages and increasing demand for ART & low-cost treatment are also propelling market growth in this region. Further, the vast male population suffering from infertility and low-cost treatment options are also driving the market growth.



Key players operating in the global sperm bank market are:



• Cryos International

• Androcryos

• European Sperm Bank

• FairFax Cryobank

• ReproTech

• New England Cryogenic Center

• London Sperm Bank

• California Cryobank

• Indian Spermtech

• Xytex

• Seattle Sperm Bank



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global sperm bank market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Sperm Bank Market by Services Type:



• Semen Analysis

• Sperm Storage

• Specimen Storage

• Genetic Consultation

• Donor Screening

• Others



Global Sperm Bank Market by Donor Type:



• Anonymous Donor

• Known Donor

• ID Disclosure Donors



Global Sperm Bank Market by Vials Type:



• Intracervical Insemination (ICI)

• Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

• In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)



Global Sperm Bank Market by End-User:



• In Vitro Fertilization Centers

• Donor Insemination Centers



About the report:



The global sperm bank market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



