England’s Leading Health Tourism Company Clinic Center Provides All-Inclusive Gastric Surgery Packages

Clinic Center provides all-inclusive gastric surgery packages at affordable prices.UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinic Center is a leading company in medical tourism and welcomes thousands of patients every year. Clinic Center provides excellent services such as plastic surgeries, hair transplant operations, weight loss surgeries, and dentistry. After contacting Clinic Center consultants, patients receive their detailed personal treatment plan and begin their medical journey.
Clinic Center mainly provides services to people from the UK. Therefore, they have an office in London, to provide consultancy services to patients face to face there and once a month in Manchester. Additionally, they can meet with patients with face-time if they cannot make it to the office.
Weight loss surgeries, known as gastric surgeries, are in demand worldwide. Clinic Center provides excellent weight loss surgery services at affordable prices with all-inclusive packages. Some of these services are:
- 4-Star Hotel
- VIP Transfers
- Free Double Room for Your Company
- Personal Host
- Free pre-operative Tests
- Free Physical Consultation in London Office or Video Consultation
- 1-year Online Follow-up
- Medical Travel Insurance
Turkey’s leading medical service company, Clinic Center has achieved success in weight loss surgeries. Working with doctors that are professionals in their fields, patients have their medical operations in good hands. Clinic Center provides three different weight loss operations: Gastric Sleeve, Gastric Bypass and Gastric Balloon. In addition to professional operations, Clinic Center provides various services to give its patients the best experience both while they are in Turkey and after they return to their countries.
With the free pre-operative test and endoscopy, patients’ medical plan is organized by professional surgeons from Clinic Center. After the gastric surgery, Clinic Center provides a month of supply of protein and vitamin supplements to patients to help them with their healing period. Weight loss operations’ recovery period requires strict procedures and diets, so, Clinic Center provides nutrition supplements to ease their patients’ recovery. In addition, nutritionists from Clinic Center follow patients’ recovery and their special diet for one year for free. For patients who undergo weight loss surgery, Clinic Center provides a free subscription to three fitness applications for 6 months: Freeletics, Peleton, and Fiit. Exercising is as important as dieting during the healing period.
Having an office in London, Clinic Center provides aftercare services in the UK office besides video consultation. Patients’ medical journey does not end after they depart from Turkey. Following the patients’ recovery period relevantly and supporting them emotionally, Clinic Center provides all kinds of support to the patients to make their journey and post-journey better.
Weight loss surgeries give much better results than other medical operations. Patients who undergo gastric surgeries prefer getting plastic operations to look much better. Therefore, Clinic Center offers %10 discount for patients every visit to get a medical operation in plastic surgeries.
Another service the Clinic Center provides to the patients, is if patients want to bring a companion with them, Clinic Center pays for their companions’ accommodation and transfers during their stay in Turkey. Clinic Center aims to make their patients’ stay in Turkey satisfying.
Clinic Center is a growing company in the medical field and welcomes many patients from all over the world. Providing weight loss surgeries and services, Clinic Center is preferred by many people, thus growing in the medical field. Until now, Clinic Center has served more than 100.000 patients all over the World. Also, Clinic Center now sponsors four football teams: Watford F.C., Sheffield United F.C., West Bromwich Albion, and Blackburn Lovers. With all information above, Clinic Center is a health tourism company whose aim is to make sure that every patient has the best experience possible. As of right now, Clinic Center is happy to welcome patients in Istanbul, Turkey to achieve their dreams and become the best version of themselves.
