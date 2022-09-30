Refractive Surgery Devices Market to Receive USD 2,611.13 Million with CAGR of 8.2% by 2029
Global refractive surgery devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. A complete overview of the industry has been presented via this Refractive Surgery Devices report which considers various aspects of product definition, market segmentation, and the existing retailer landscape. This market research report is produced by using integrated advancements and the latest technology to attain the most excellent results. It becomes easy to create sustainable and profitable business strategies by using helpful and actionable market insights covered in this Refractive Surgery Devices report. This market research report contains various parameters of this industry. These parameters range from industry outlook, currency, and pricing, value chain analysis, market overview, premium insights, and key insights to the company profile of the key market players.
Global refractive surgery devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 2,611.13 million by 2029 from USD 1,420.96 million in 2021.
Market Overview:
Refractive surgery devices are used to improve or correct refractive errors such as nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), presbyopia, or astigmatism. These devices include excimer lasers, YAG Lasers, microkeratomes, and femtosecond lasers. Refractive surgeries highly reduce the dependency on eyeglasses or contact lenses. Various refractive devices are used in the market to treat vision defects.
Refractive errors are caused due to the improper shape of the cornea or eyeballs. Refractive surgery procedure includes the reshaping of the eyeballs or cornea using various refractive surgery devices such as advanced lasers, LASIK treatments, photorefractive keratectomy, and various lenses such as phakic intraocular lenses and toric intraocular lenses.
Some of the major players operating in the Refractive Surgery Devices Market are
Tracey Technologies, Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, BD, STAAR SURGICAL, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Hoya Surgical Optics, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Ophtec BV, Glaukos Corporation, Amplitude Laser, Reichert, Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, ROWIAK GmbH, Moria, LENSAR, Inc., Topcon Canada Inc. (A subsidiary of Topcon Corporation), Aaren Scientific Inc., Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited., iVIS Technologies, Alcon, among others.
Application
Nearsightedness (Myopia)
Farsightedness (Hyperopia)
Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Key Coverage in the Refractive Surgery Devices Market Report:
Detailed analysis of Refractive Surgery Devices Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period
Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth
Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Refractive Surgery Devices industry and their futuristic growth outlook
Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies
Reasons to Buy:
Review the scope of the Refractive Surgery Devices Market with recent trends and SWOT analysis.
Outline of market dynamics coupled with market growth effects in coming years.
Refractive Surgery Devices Market segmentation analysis includes qualitative and quantitative research, including the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
Regional and country level analysis combining Refractive Surgery Devices market and supply forces that are affecting the growth of the market.
Market value data (millions of US dollars) and volume (millions of units) for each segment and sub-segment.
and strategies adopted by the players in the last five years.
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
