Councilmember Nancy Navarro is this Week’s Special Guest on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 29, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 29, 2022The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Councilmember Nancy Navarro, who also serves as the chair of the Council’s Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee; Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; and Eunice Morales, member of the Latino Civic Project. The show will air Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).    

This week’s show will begin with an interview with Councilmember Navarro highlighting her legacy as she approaches the conclusion of her term as a Montgomery County Councilmember. For more than a decade, Councilmember Navarro has served Montgomery County and made history as the first immigrant Latina elected to the Montgomery County Council and to serve as both vice president and president of the Council on two occasions.  

The second half of the show will focus on the Latino Civic Project, an initiative spearheaded by Councilmember Navarro that has educated and empowered the Latino and immigrant community of Montgomery County. Eunice Morales will share her experience as an alum and how the skills learned in the civic classes under the leadership of Mayra Cruz-Solis have empowered her, educated her, and prepared her to become an entrepreneur.   

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.     

 Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.  

