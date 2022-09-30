Third-Party Risk Management Market Worth $19.3 Billion by 2032: Adroit Market Research

The global market has experienced tremendous expansion as a result of rising cyberattacks and deficiencies. These risk management systems have been adopted by small and medium-sized businesses more quickly than by large businesses.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global third party risk management market is likely to grow close to USD 19.3 Bn market value by the end of 2032. Also, compound annual growth rate may rise to 14.9% during the forecast span 2022-2032.

Third party risk is becoming a first priority which organizations and businesses are struggling to cope with. Reducing the extended enterprise risk is growing the need which is further driving the demand of third-party risk management.

The factors that drive forecasts of total-market size increasingly stringent compliance mandates, rising instances of cyberattacks, and growing competencies across organizations. This remarkable jump is due to creating a spike in the amount and variation of services, which unearthed significant customer demand. The key benefits that are propelling the adoption of third-party risk management are its huge benefits. The benefits are standardized processes and proactive decision making, customized tools supporting decision making, trained professionals aligning the service delivery. Most importantly, third party risk management is better aligned with your enterprise strategy.

The primary drivers of the total market demand are increased incidents related to vendors, regulators focusing on supplier risk, and businesses and organisations facing pressures from economic volatility. These have become opportunities in short-term uptrends for the market players.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 CAGR 14.09% Historical Data 2021-2022 Segment Covered Type, Application, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Businesses facing financial/reputational losses, legal and regulatory aspects, risk of third party disrupting the operations is driving the demand for solutions or services that manage third party risks. Furthermore, lack of actionable insights, risks, complexities, lack of policy awareness and training, inefficient technology, and credit risk are some key factors hampering the adoption of third party risk management. These have hurt the industry’s financial situation. Furthermore, despite been regarded as the best, likelihood of vagaries of technology, negative views among businesses, poor uptake by providers, and several legal, ethical and administrative barriers may function as a higher degree of threat to the global third-party risk management market. Inability to address volatility, overcrowding, and hidden traps that reduce profits are also limiting the adoption of third-party risk management.

At the same time, the global third-party risk management market could regain market leadership and move forward again because of capabilities such as advances in technology and research capabilities leading to emergence of innovative enhanced solutions. Also, political, macroeconomic, or technological changes may also change the future market conditions and possibly drive the global third-party risk management market. Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions and collaborations would possibly develop a winning strategy to the market players.

Furthermore, the drivers of demand of third-party risk management increased consumer willingness, regulatory changes enabling greater focus on adopting third-party risk management strategies, reinvention of previous services and solutions, improved business outcomes, and affordability.

Region-wise, North America leads the global third-party risk management market. Evolving participation also certainly had a significant impact on growth of the North American third-party risk management market as it develops. Experts have forecasted the drivers of demand in North America are likely to change the global third-party risk management market dynamics. Enterprises have highly adopted third-party risk management, competitive business environment in US demanding managing third-party risk is of ongoing process, strong governance introduced in the U.S. Hence, North America is expecting explosive growth in global third-party risk management market.

Table Of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Third-party Risk Management Market by Deployment Model, 2022-2029 (USD Billion)

4.1. Cloud-based software

4.2. On-premises software

5. Third-party Risk Management Market by Industry, 2022-2029 (USD Billion)

5.1. BFSI

5.2. IT & Telecom

5.3. Government

5.4. Retail

5.5. Manufacturing

6. Third-party Risk Management Market by End Use, 2022-2029 (USD Billion)

6.1. Software & Services

6.2. Professional & Managed Services

6.3. Audit Management

6.4. Contract Management

6.5. Operational Risk Management

7. Third-party Risk Management Market by Price Range, 2022-2029 (USD Billion)

7.1. Starter

7.2. Mid-range

7.3. Enterprise

8. Third-party Risk Management Market by Region, 2022-2029 (USD Billion)

8.1. North America

8.1.1. The US

8.1.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. The UK

8.2.2. Germany

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Rest of Europe

8.3. The Asia Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4. South America

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Mexico

8.4.3. Rest of South America

8.5. The Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

